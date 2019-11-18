International Friendlies
Argentina0Uruguay0

Argentina v Uruguay

Line-ups

Argentina

  • 23Andrada
  • 4Saravia
  • 6Pezzella
  • 19Otamendi
  • 3Tagliafico
  • 15de Paul
  • 5Paredes
  • 8Acuña
  • 10Messi
  • 21Dybala
  • 9Agüero

Substitutes

  • 1Marchesín
  • 2Foyth
  • 7Mac Allister
  • 12Musso
  • 13Alario
  • 14Kannemann
  • 17Domínguez
  • 18Rodríguez
  • 20Lo Celso
  • 22Martínez
  • 24González
  • 25Pérez

Uruguay

  • 12Campaña
  • 22Cáceres
  • 19CoatesSubstituted forGonzálezat 17'minutes
  • 3Godín
  • 20Viña
  • 5Vecino
  • 14Torreira
  • 15Valverde
  • 7Lozano
  • 9Suárez
  • 21Cavani

Substitutes

  • 1Muslera
  • 2Méndez
  • 4González
  • 6Bentancur
  • 8Pereiro
  • 11Stuani
  • 13G Silva
  • 16Rodríguez
  • 17Laxalt
  • 18Gómez
  • 23Suárez
Referee:
Roi Reinshreiber

Match Stats

Home TeamArgentinaAway TeamUruguay
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

Attempt missed. Leandro Paredes (Argentina) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Substitution

Substitution, Uruguay. Giovanni González replaces Sebastián Coates because of an injury.

Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Sebastián Coates.

Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcos Acuña.

Attempt missed. Matías Vecino (Uruguay) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Brian Lozano.

Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Argentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcos Acuña.

Paulo Dybala (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lucas Torreira (Uruguay).

Foul by Renzo Saravia (Argentina).

Edinson Cavani (Uruguay) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Offside, Uruguay. Matías Vecino tries a through ball, but Brian Lozano is caught offside.

Foul by Renzo Saravia (Argentina).

Martín Cáceres (Uruguay) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Paulo Dybala (Argentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Diego Godín (Uruguay).

Offside, Uruguay. Martín Campaña tries a through ball, but Edinson Cavani is caught offside.

Foul by Lionel Messi (Argentina).

Lucas Torreira (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Leandro Paredes (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Edinson Cavani (Uruguay).

Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Sebastián Coates.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

