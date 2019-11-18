Attempt missed. Leandro Paredes (Argentina) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Argentina v Uruguay
Line-ups
Argentina
- 23Andrada
- 4Saravia
- 6Pezzella
- 19Otamendi
- 3Tagliafico
- 15de Paul
- 5Paredes
- 8Acuña
- 10Messi
- 21Dybala
- 9Agüero
Substitutes
- 1Marchesín
- 2Foyth
- 7Mac Allister
- 12Musso
- 13Alario
- 14Kannemann
- 17Domínguez
- 18Rodríguez
- 20Lo Celso
- 22Martínez
- 24González
- 25Pérez
Uruguay
- 12Campaña
- 22Cáceres
- 19CoatesSubstituted forGonzálezat 17'minutes
- 3Godín
- 20Viña
- 5Vecino
- 14Torreira
- 15Valverde
- 7Lozano
- 9Suárez
- 21Cavani
Substitutes
- 1Muslera
- 2Méndez
- 4González
- 6Bentancur
- 8Pereiro
- 11Stuani
- 13G Silva
- 16Rodríguez
- 17Laxalt
- 18Gómez
- 23Suárez
- Referee:
- Roi Reinshreiber
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, Uruguay. Giovanni González replaces Sebastián Coates because of an injury.
Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Sebastián Coates.
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcos Acuña.
Attempt missed. Matías Vecino (Uruguay) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Brian Lozano.
Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Argentina) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marcos Acuña.
Paulo Dybala (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Torreira (Uruguay).
Foul by Renzo Saravia (Argentina).
Edinson Cavani (Uruguay) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Uruguay. Matías Vecino tries a through ball, but Brian Lozano is caught offside.
Foul by Renzo Saravia (Argentina).
Martín Cáceres (Uruguay) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Paulo Dybala (Argentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Diego Godín (Uruguay).
Offside, Uruguay. Martín Campaña tries a through ball, but Edinson Cavani is caught offside.
Foul by Lionel Messi (Argentina).
Lucas Torreira (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Leandro Paredes (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Edinson Cavani (Uruguay).
Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Sebastián Coates.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.