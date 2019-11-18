Motherwell: Donald Jennow steps down as Motherwell head coach

Donald Jennow took over from Eddie Wolecki-Black in August 2018

Donald Jennow has resigned as head coach of Motherwell's women's side after 15 months in the post, to concentrate on "home and work life".

Jennow took over in 2018, originally being assistant to Eddie Wolecki-Black while in SWPL2.

He helped guide the Lanarkshire side to the top flight for the first time, with Motherwell finishing eighth this term.

"I want to thank all the players and back room team who give up so much to do their best for the team," he said.