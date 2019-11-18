Al Hilal begin Libyan bid to host international games

Al Hilal is hoping a ban on Libya hosting international games can be lifted

Al Hilal played Kenya's Gor Mahia on Saturday in Benghazi to start a bid for Libya to once again host international matches.

It was the first match involving a team from outside the country has played at the Benina Martyrs Stadium in Benghazi since April 2013.

Officials at Al Hilal organized the friendly, which ended 1-1, to start a bid to have a ban lifted on foreign clubs and national teams playing at Libyan stadiums that has been in place since 2014.

The ban has been in place due to the ongoing political unrest in Libya.

"We started with an important initiative and now officials in Libyan sport need to invest as well so that the Confederation of African Football will look at such events and take serious measures because Libya deserves to play at home," Al Hilal's vice president Fowzi Gaouda said.

The Kenyan club expressed its happiness with their trip to Libya right from their arrival through to the end of the match saying that this visit reflects the relationship between the two clubs.

Al Hilal and Gor Mahia line-up together before a friendly in Libya

Gor Mahia are currently top of the Kenyan Premier League while Al Hilal are preparing to start a new season in Libya, which is due to begin in December.