Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Kazakhstan, Rangers, Celtic, Odsonne Edouard

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

If Celtic, Rangers or both reach the last 16 of the Europa League, then Sunday games will go ahead in the Premiership before Scotland's Euro 2020 play-off in March, despite the SFA requesting extra training time for Steve Clarke's squad. (Daily Record)

Scotland boss Steve Clarke's says he's not interested in revenge over Kazakhstan tomorrow, just three points and a good performance. (Sun)

Odsonne Edouard is interesting top Italian sides Lazio, Napoli and Roma but the trio have been put off by Celtic's high valuation of the strike - according to a report in Italy. (Daily Record)

Ryan Jack says Rangers' Europa League run prepared him for his competitive Scotland bow as he stakes claim for a regular place with the national team. (Daily Record)

Greg Taylor is determined to use his exploits with Scotland as a catalyst for an upturn in his club fortunes with Celtic. (Herald)

Motherwell defender Declan Gallagher says he almost cried knowing his family were watching as he made his Scotland debut in Cyprus on Saturday. (Sun)

Lawrence Shankland has withdrawn from the Scotland squad but Dundee United have reassured supporters that their star striker hasn't picked up a serious injury and is likely to play at the weekend. (Courier)

Kazakhstan manager Michal Bilek insists it will be his adopted country's greatest achievement if they can beat Scotland again and claim third spot in the Euro 2020 qualifying group. (Daily Express, print edition)

Celtic winger Lewis Morgan backs his former manager Jack Ross to transform Hibs' fortunes - but laughed off the suggestion he was being lined up as a potential loan signing for the Easter Road club. (Evening Times)

John Hughes wants to speak to Falkirk about replacing Ray McKinnon as manager a decade after he first left the Bairns. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow's Kash Farooq is demanding a rematch from Edinburgh's Lee McGregor after losing his British bantamweight title to the Commonwealth champion on Saturday on a controversial split decision. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Robert MacIntyre says it would be "unbelievable" to finish the season as the European Tour 'Rookie of the Year' following his seventh top-10 finish of the season. (Bunkered)