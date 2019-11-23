Aston Villa v Newcastle United

Jack Grealish has missed Aston Villa's past two league matches because of injury

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish is set to play against Newcastle on Monday night after four weeks out with a calf injury.

Tom Heaton, Bjorn Engels and Matt Targett are also expected to be fit.

Newcastle pair Florian Lejeune and Fabian Schar are in contention to return from knee injuries, while fellow central defender Ciaran Clark is likely to overcome a minor injury.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles and winger Matt Ritchie remain sidelined.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith: "We've performed well so far at home. We were unfortunate against Liverpool in our last home game but, our last performance away, wasn't so good and the players certainly got a reminder of that.

"Playing under the lights at Villa Park is always a great evening, especially with a full house and the fans fully behind us."

Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce: "The difference in a couple of weeks and a couple of wins and what it does, especially to a club like ours, is remarkable.

"The players are bouncing around the place, training is as lively as it has ever been and they're all champing at the bit.

"We've picked up one or two knocks but we've got one or two getting back fit so let's hope we can keep the run going."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Villa have not really recovered from losing so late on against Liverpool, and the past few weeks have been a bit of reality check for them.

That is what life is like for a promoted team, with as many downs as ups, but I think Villa will be smiling again on Monday night.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Aston Villa are winless in six home league games against Newcastle, with the last two top-flight meetings at Villa Park finishing 0-0.

Newcastle are unbeaten in 12 league meetings since a 1-0 away defeat in April 2011 (W6, D6).

The Magpies haven't conceded more than once in any of their past 16 league fixtures against Villa, keeping seven clean sheets.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have suffered three straight league defeats in the same season for the first time since a run of five in February 2017.

Sixteen of the 20 goals conceded by Villa this season have come after half-time, costing them 11 points.

Dean Smith's side have gone seven league matches without a clean sheet and had the division's fourth worst defensive record ahead of the latest round of fixtures.

Their only victory in the past 17 Premier League matches played on a Monday was 6-1 at home to Sunderland in April 2013.

Winger Trezeguet could become the first Villa player to score in three consecutive Premier League matches since Tom Cleverley in May 2015.

Newcastle United