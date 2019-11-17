Kieffer Moore: Striker happy if Wales reach Euro 2020 by winning ugly

Media playback is not supported on this device Kieffer Moore: Wales ‘all guns blazing’ after Azerbaijan win

Euro 2020 qualifier: Wales v Hungary Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Tuesday, 19 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Cymru & updates on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Wales striker Kieffer Moore will be happy if they qualify for Euro 2020 by beating Hungary with an ugly style in their final qualifier in Cardiff on Tuesday.

Ryan Giggs' side will qualify automatically if they win that match.

Moore headed Wales' opener in Saturday's 1-0 triumph over Azerbaijan in Baku on Saturday

"Sometimes it is not the prettiest football, but if it is effective it is definitely worth doing," he said.

"Defenders are maybe not used to going up for headers quite a lot in Azerbaijan.

"I believe we get a massive advantage from doing that. I am very suited to the way this team sets up and plays.

"As you can see I am reaping the rewards and working hard for the team as well."

At 6ft 5in, Moore's stature helps him stand out in an attack that also includes players from Real Madrid, Juventus, Liverpool and Manchester United.

But the Wigan forward says he is comfortable in the company of Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Harry Wilson and Daniel James.

"They say some nice things," Moore said.

"I just need to keep going and keep bringing the ball down and supplying them with it.

"Obviously they are massive attacking threats. If I can keep giving the ball to them, it stands us in good stead.

"I will do anything for the team, put my body around. It is a lot easier for me with the better players here."

Since losing to Croatia and Hungary in the summer, Wales have been unbeaten in five games.

Media playback is not supported on this device Wales dream kept alive with Azerbaijan win - Aaron Ramsey

Moore's arrival coincided with Wales' run of success, making his debut as they beat Belarus in a friendly in August.

He added: "I am buzzing to play and the performances have been really good lately.

"We have that momentum on our side and we are going to use it and go again on Tuesday.

"This will definitely rank as the biggest game of my career. It is massive.

"There is everything on the line, hopefully it is going to be successful and we will qualify."