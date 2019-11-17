Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Aberdeen, Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Stoke, Wrexham

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic's Odsonne Edouard and Rangers' Alfredo Morelos are both on Crystal Palace's radar as the English Premier League club target a new striker in the January transfer market. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Stoke City are considering a January move for Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove, the 22-year-old having been under consideration even before the appointment as manager of Michael O'Neill, who checked out the Englishman for eligibility in his role as Northern Ireland boss. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Caretaker manager Austin MacPhee has been guaranteed at least one more audition for the Hearts job, with owner Ann Budge saying he will be in charge for Saturday's game against Kilmarnock before being interviewed for the permanent role. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has revealed his delight at grabbing his first goal for Colombia in six appearances as he netted a stoppage-time winner against Peru in Florida. (Sunday Mail)

MMA fighter Chris Bungard plans to have Arsenal and Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney accompany him into the ring when he faces Kurdish fighter Mario Saaed at Wembley Arena at Bellator London. (The National)

Wrexham fans trolled Rangers during Saturday's Challenge Cup game by unveiling a Celtic banner and scarves in the away end at Ibrox as the National League side were backed by 1000 travelling supporters as their team lost 2-0 to the Scottish Premiership club's under-21s. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)