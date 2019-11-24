The FA Women's Super League
West Ham Women15:00Reading Women
Venue: Rush Green

Women's Super League: West Ham United v Reading

Match report to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women6510123916
2Man City Women65011211115
3Arsenal Women6501113815
4Everton Women640284412
5Man Utd Women63037349
6Tottenham Women630357-29
7Reading Women521279-27
8West Ham Women6204613-76
9Brighton Women6123510-55
10B'ham City Women510428-63
11Bristol City Women6033512-73
12Liverpool Women601518-71
