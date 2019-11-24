Hamilton Academical v Rangers
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Hamilton
- 31Southwood
- 6Hunt
- 24Easton
- 40Hamilton
- 2McGowan
- 11Miller
- 13Gogic
- 28Smith
- 3McMann
- 8Davies
- 99Ogboe
Substitutes
- 1Fon Williams
- 7Collar
- 9Oakley
- 14Cunningham
- 18MacKinnon
- 20Moyo
- 21Want
Rangers
- 1McGregor
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 5Helander
- 31Barisic
- 17Aribo
- 8Jack
- 18Kamara
- 37Arfield
- 9Defoe
- 14Kent
Substitutes
- 10Davis
- 11Ojo
- 13Foderingham
- 15Flanagan
- 19Katic
- 20Morelos
- 24Stewart
- Referee:
- Steven McLean