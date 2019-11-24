Scottish Premiership
Hamilton12:15Rangers
Venue: Fountain of Youth Stadium, Scotland

Hamilton Academical v Rangers

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Hamilton

  • 31Southwood
  • 6Hunt
  • 24Easton
  • 40Hamilton
  • 2McGowan
  • 11Miller
  • 13Gogic
  • 28Smith
  • 3McMann
  • 8Davies
  • 99Ogboe

Substitutes

  • 1Fon Williams
  • 7Collar
  • 9Oakley
  • 14Cunningham
  • 18MacKinnon
  • 20Moyo
  • 21Want

Rangers

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 5Helander
  • 31Barisic
  • 17Aribo
  • 8Jack
  • 18Kamara
  • 37Arfield
  • 9Defoe
  • 14Kent

Substitutes

  • 10Davis
  • 11Ojo
  • 13Foderingham
  • 15Flanagan
  • 19Katic
  • 20Morelos
  • 24Stewart
Referee:
Steven McLean

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1311114073334
2Rangers1210113572831
3Aberdeen137332015524
4Motherwell147162122-122
5Kilmarnock146351515021
6Hibernian133641924-515
7Ross County143561630-1414
8Livingston143471623-713
9Hearts132561520-511
10St Mirren13328917-811
11Hamilton132561424-1011
12St Johnstone122461228-1610
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you