Middlesbrough v Hull City (Sun)
-
- From the section Championship
Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph is expected to be fit after returning from a thigh injury against QPR before the international break.
Full-back George Friend also made his first outing since August in that game.
Hull City boss Grant McCann says Norbert Balogh and Jon Toral are out of contention, but Stephen Kinglsley is back in training for the Tigers.
Josh Magennis serves the final game of his four-match ban after he was sent off for the second time this season.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough have won their last six games in a row against Hull City, and 19 of their last 21 home league games against the Tigers.
- Hull have won their last two away matches, against Nottingham Forest and Fulham, but have not won three consecutive away league games since April 2013 under Steve Bruce.
- Boro are winless in their last nine Championship matches, their worst run outside the top flight since a 10-game run without a win in January-March 1985.
- Hull duo Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki have combined to create 23 chances for one another in the Championship this season - eight more than any other duo.
- Since the start of last season, Middlesbrough forward Britt Assombalonga has scored 20 Championship goals - 14 more than any other Boro player.