Championship
Middlesbrough12:00Hull
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Hull City (Sun)

Darren Randolph
Darren Randolph featured for the Republic of Ireland against Denmark during the international break
Follow live text coverage from 11:45 GMT on Sunday

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph is expected to be fit after returning from a thigh injury against QPR before the international break.

Full-back George Friend also made his first outing since August in that game.

Hull City boss Grant McCann says Norbert Balogh and Jon Toral are out of contention, but Stephen Kinglsley is back in training for the Tigers.

Josh Magennis serves the final game of his four-match ban after he was sent off for the second time this season.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough have won their last six games in a row against Hull City, and 19 of their last 21 home league games against the Tigers.
  • Hull have won their last two away matches, against Nottingham Forest and Fulham, but have not won three consecutive away league games since April 2013 under Steve Bruce.
  • Boro are winless in their last nine Championship matches, their worst run outside the top flight since a 10-game run without a win in January-March 1985.
  • Hull duo Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki have combined to create 23 chances for one another in the Championship this season - eight more than any other duo.
  • Since the start of last season, Middlesbrough forward Britt Assombalonga has scored 20 Championship goals - 14 more than any other Boro player.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 24th November 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom1696129171233
2Preston1694331171431
3Leeds169432191231
4Swansea168532216629
5Nottm Forest158432013728
6Bristol City167722521428
7Fulham167542417726
8Sheff Wed167452114725
9Brentford167362113824
10QPR167362630-424
11Charlton166462219322
12Hull166462321222
13Birmingham167181621-522
14Cardiff165652323021
15Millwall165651922-321
16Derby165651821-321
17Reading155371920-118
18Blackburn165382024-418
19Huddersfield164481824-616
20Wigan164391324-1115
21Luton1642102230-814
22Middlesbrough162771321-813
23Stoke1632111729-1211
24Barnsley161691633-179
View full Championship table

