Middlesbrough v Hull City (Sun)

Darren Randolph featured for the Republic of Ireland against Denmark during the international break

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph is expected to be fit after returning from a thigh injury against QPR before the international break.

Full-back George Friend also made his first outing since August in that game.

Hull City boss Grant McCann says Norbert Balogh and Jon Toral are out of contention, but Stephen Kinglsley is back in training for the Tigers.

Josh Magennis serves the final game of his four-match ban after he was sent off for the second time this season.

Match facts