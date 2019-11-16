TP Mazembe chief Katumbi named as vice president of World Football Club Association

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and Fifa president Gianni Infantino with TP Mazembe president Moise Katumbi.

Moise Katumbi, president of DR Congo club TP Mazembe, has been named by Fifa as vice president of the newly formed World Football Club Association (WFCA).

Katumbi was among representatives from eight clubs from across the world in Zurich on Friday to discuss the new Fifa Club World Cup that will be played in China in 2021.

The WFCA will be headed up by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez with AC Milan, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, River Plate, Club América and Guangzhou Evergrande joining Real and Mazembe as the founding clubs.

"I am very pleased to be a founding member and vice president of the World Football Club Association, it's a great honour to represent African football," said Katumbi.

"This is a great recognition of Congolese football, the country's football federation and TP Mazembe," Katumbi added.

Among the resolutions, the founding members agreed that the WFCA will be a platform to channel dialogue between clubs from all around the world and Fifa.

The first objective of the association is to ensure that the Fifa Club World Cup will be an event where fans from across the world can watch the best football with the best teams competing for the only global club football trophy.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who will lead the association, said he was delighted with the formation of the association.

"This new association will offer a credible and serious counterpart to Fifa to discuss all club related matters, starting with the Fifa Club World Cup in 2021," he said.

"This tournament needs to be a competition driving club football development forward around the world and this is what all clubs present today want to achieve together with Fifa. We are very much looking forward to an excellent cooperation with Fifa taking club football to the next level."