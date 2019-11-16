Jersey Bulls beat Epsom and Ewell to register 15th-straight league win
A first half penalty from captain Jay Giles and a late own goal was enough for Jersey Bulls to claim a 15th-successive league win as they beat Epsom and Ewell 2-0 at Springfield.
The win means they have still won every competitive game they have played.
It keeps the side top of the Combined Counties League Division One table - they are now 16 points clear.
The match was the start of three back-to-back home games to see off November, with Cove visiting next weekend.
|Jersey Bulls' winning start to the league season
|3 August: Beat Ash United 3-0 (h)
|14 August: Beat Deportivo Galicia 6-0 (a)
|17 August: Beat Godalming Town 5-0 (a)
|25 August: Beat Fleet Spurs 4-0 (h)
|26 August: Beat Westside 1-0 (a)
|7 September: Beat Bagshot 7-1 (h)
|14 September: Beat Kensington and Ealing Borough 5-1 (a)
|21 September: Beat Eversley & California 5-1 (h)
|28 September: Beat AFC Hayes 2-1 (a)
|5 October: Beat Sandhurst Town 4-1 (h)
|12 October: Beat British Airways 4-0 (a)
|19 October: Beat Walton and Hersham 1-0 (h)
|2 November: Beat Dorking Wanderers Reserves 5-0 (h)
|9 November: Beat Bedfont and Feltham 3-0 (a)
|16 November: Beat Cove 2-0 (h)