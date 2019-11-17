Cristiano Ronaldo close to 100 Portugal goals: How many top international scorers can you name?
Cristiano Ronaldo could score his 100th Portugal goal on Sunday when they take on Luxembourg in a Euro 2020 qualifier.
The Juventus forward has netted 98 times for his country and is set to become only the second man to score a century of international goals.
Ronaldo is Portugal's top goalscorer by quite some distance. And that got us thinking - which other players hold the record for their respective nations?
We've put together a list of players from across the globe - you have six minutes to name as many of these countries' all-time leading scorers as you can. We've given you one - off you go...
Can you name these countries' all-time leading goalscorers?
