Challenge Cup: Rangers colts, Partick Thistle, Inverness CT & Raith through

Substitute Nathan Young-Coombes sealed Rangers' win

Rangers colts saw off Welsh side Wrexham 2-0 at Ibrox to reach the semi-finals of the Scottish Challenge Cup.

Goals in each half from Jamie Barjonas and Nathan Young-Coombes secured progress in the competition won in 2016 by Rangers' senior side.

Partick Thistle reached the last four with a 4-1 win at Stenhousemuir, while Inverness Caledonian Thistle beat Clyde 4-2 on penalties after a 0-0 draw.

Raith Rovers advanced on Friday with a 3-2 home win over Elgin City.

Rangers had first-team players Jon Flanagan and George Edmundson bolstering their defence and Graeme Murty's side eased past a much-changed Wrexham outfit in a crowd of around 5,000 fans.

Partick Thistle boss Ian McCall is making the most of his second crack at the competition after being humbled with Ayr United by Wrexham before his switch to Firhill.

Goals from Reece Cole, Gary Harkins, Craig Slater and Kenny Miller eliminated Stenhousemuir, who had levelled through David Hopkirk.

Mark Ridgers was the Inverness Caledonian Thistle hero with two saves in his side's shootout success, while Kieran Bowie's double for Raith proved decisive.