European Championship Qualifying - Group E
Croatia0Slovakia1

Croatia v Slovakia

Line-ups

Croatia

  • 1Livakovic
  • 16Jedvaj
  • 6Caleta-CarBooked at 13mins
  • 5Peric
  • 3Barisic
  • 10Modric
  • 11Brozovic
  • 18Rebic
  • 13Vlasic
  • 4Perisic
  • 20Petkovic

Substitutes

  • 2Melnjak
  • 7Brekalo
  • 8Kovacic
  • 9Orsic
  • 12L Kalinic
  • 14Skoric
  • 15Pasalic
  • 17Rog
  • 19Badelj
  • 21Juranovic
  • 22Bartolec
  • 23Sluga

Slovakia

  • 1Dubravka
  • 2Pekarík
  • 3Vavro
  • 14Skriniar
  • 16Hancko
  • 19Kucka
  • 22Lobotka
  • 17Hamsik
  • 10Rusnák
  • 9Bozenik
  • 20MakBooked at 23mins

Substitutes

  • 4Valjent
  • 5Satka
  • 6Gregus
  • 7Haraslin
  • 8Duda
  • 11Bero
  • 12Rodák
  • 13Hrosovsky
  • 15Spalek
  • 18Mráz
  • 21Duris
  • 23Greif
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamCroatiaAway TeamSlovakia
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home9
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Robert Bozenik (Slovakia).

Attempt saved. Ivan Perisic (Croatia) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ante Rebic with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Petkovic.

Goal!

Goal! Croatia 0, Slovakia 1. Robert Bozenik (Slovakia) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stanislav Lobotka with a cross.

Attempt missed. Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Peter Pekarík (Slovakia) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marek Hamsik.

Foul by Dino Peric (Croatia).

Robert Bozenik (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Luka Modric (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Juraj Kucka (Slovakia).

Attempt blocked. Ivan Perisic (Croatia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic.

Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Martin Dubravka.

Attempt saved. Nikola Vlasic (Croatia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Modric.

Attempt missed. Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic.

Booking

Robert Mak (Slovakia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Tin Jedvaj (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robert Mak (Slovakia).

Foul by Ivan Perisic (Croatia).

Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia).

Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Duje Caleta-Car (Croatia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross.

Attempt missed. Bruno Petkovic (Croatia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tin Jedvaj with a cross.

Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.

Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Juraj Kucka (Slovakia).

Foul by Tin Jedvaj (Croatia).

Milan Skriniar (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Borna Barisic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Albert Rusnák (Slovakia).

Booking

Duje Caleta-Car (Croatia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Duje Caleta-Car (Croatia).

Robert Bozenik (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Dino Peric.

Nikola Vlasic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stanislav Lobotka (Slovakia).

Foul by Ante Rebic (Croatia).

David Hancko (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Luka Modric (Croatia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England76013362718
2Czech Rep75021310315
3Kosovo73221312111
4Montenegro8035322-193
5Bulgaria7034517-123

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine76101521319
2Portugal74212061414
3Serbia74121515013
4Luxembourg7115714-74
5Lithuania8017525-201

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands75111971216
2Germany75112061416
3Northern Ireland741287113
4Belarus8125412-85
5Estonia7016221-191

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark74302251715
2Switzerland7421135814
3R. of Ireland733164212
4Georgia8224711-48
5Gibraltar7007225-230

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia8422147714
2Slovakia7412118313
3Hungary740389-112
4Wales732286211
5Azerbaijan7016516-111

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain97202652123
2Sweden95312091118
3Romania94231710714
4Norway93511710714
5Faroe Islands9108427-233
6Malta9108225-233

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland97111421222
2Austria96121871119
3Slovenia9423148614
4North Macedonia93241012-211
5Israel93241516-111
6Latvia9009228-260

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France97112361722
2Turkey96211631320
3Iceland95131210216
4Albania94141612413
5Andorra9117318-154
6Moldova9108324-213

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium99003423227
2Russia97022882021
3Scotland94051318-512
4Cyprus93151414010
5Kazakhstan93151214-210
6San Marino9009146-450

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy99002832527
2Finland9603158718
3Greece93241013-311
4Armenia93151316-310
5Bos-Herze93151717010
6Liechtenstein9027228-262
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

