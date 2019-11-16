Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Croatia v Slovakia
Line-ups
Croatia
- 1Livakovic
- 16Jedvaj
- 6Caleta-CarBooked at 13mins
- 5Peric
- 3Barisic
- 10Modric
- 11Brozovic
- 18Rebic
- 13Vlasic
- 4Perisic
- 20Petkovic
Substitutes
- 2Melnjak
- 7Brekalo
- 8Kovacic
- 9Orsic
- 12L Kalinic
- 14Skoric
- 15Pasalic
- 17Rog
- 19Badelj
- 21Juranovic
- 22Bartolec
- 23Sluga
Slovakia
- 1Dubravka
- 2Pekarík
- 3Vavro
- 14Skriniar
- 16Hancko
- 19Kucka
- 22Lobotka
- 17Hamsik
- 10Rusnák
- 9Bozenik
- 20MakBooked at 23mins
Substitutes
- 4Valjent
- 5Satka
- 6Gregus
- 7Haraslin
- 8Duda
- 11Bero
- 12Rodák
- 13Hrosovsky
- 15Spalek
- 18Mráz
- 21Duris
- 23Greif
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Foul by Robert Bozenik (Slovakia).
Attempt saved. Ivan Perisic (Croatia) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ante Rebic with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Petkovic.
Goal!
Goal! Croatia 0, Slovakia 1. Robert Bozenik (Slovakia) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stanislav Lobotka with a cross.
Attempt missed. Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Peter Pekarík (Slovakia) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marek Hamsik.
Foul by Dino Peric (Croatia).
Robert Bozenik (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Luka Modric (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Juraj Kucka (Slovakia).
Attempt blocked. Ivan Perisic (Croatia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic.
Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Martin Dubravka.
Attempt saved. Nikola Vlasic (Croatia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Modric.
Attempt missed. Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic.
Booking
Robert Mak (Slovakia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tin Jedvaj (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Mak (Slovakia).
Foul by Ivan Perisic (Croatia).
Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia).
Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Duje Caleta-Car (Croatia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross.
Attempt missed. Bruno Petkovic (Croatia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tin Jedvaj with a cross.
Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.
Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Juraj Kucka (Slovakia).
Foul by Tin Jedvaj (Croatia).
Milan Skriniar (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Borna Barisic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Albert Rusnák (Slovakia).
Booking
Duje Caleta-Car (Croatia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Duje Caleta-Car (Croatia).
Robert Bozenik (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Dino Peric.
Nikola Vlasic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stanislav Lobotka (Slovakia).
Foul by Ante Rebic (Croatia).
David Hancko (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Luka Modric (Croatia) wins a free kick on the left wing.