European Championship Qualifying - Group G
Israel0Poland1

Israel v Poland

Line-ups

Israel

  • 18Marciano
  • 2Dasa
  • 17Taha
  • 21Tibi
  • 4Bitton
  • 20Ben Harush
  • 6Natcho
  • 3Glazer
  • 8Kayal
  • 9Dabbur
  • 7Zahavi

Substitutes

  • 1Harush
  • 5Dgani
  • 10Saba
  • 11Cohen
  • 12Weissman
  • 13Kanichowsky
  • 14Hazizia
  • 16Lavi
  • 19Menachem
  • 22Elmkies
  • 23Gerafi

Poland

  • 1Szczesny
  • 16Kedziora
  • 15Glik
  • 5Bednarek
  • 13Reca
  • 2Bielik
  • 10Krychowiak
  • 21Frankowski
  • 20Zielinski
  • 19Szymanski
  • 23Piatek

Substitutes

  • 3Jedrzejczyk
  • 4Cionek
  • 6Góralski
  • 7Kownacki
  • 8Furman
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 11Grosicki
  • 12Skorupski
  • 14Klich
  • 17Kadzior
  • 18Bereszynski
  • 22Majecki
Referee:
Mattias Gestranius

Match Stats

Home TeamIsraelAway TeamPoland
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home0
Away10
Shots on Target
Home0
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

Jan Bednarek (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Munas Dabbur (Israel).

Attempt missed. Sebastian Szymanski (Poland) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tomasz Kedziora.

Krystian Bielik (Poland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Munas Dabbur (Israel).

Sebastian Szymanski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Munas Dabbur (Israel).

Corner, Poland. Conceded by Omri Ben Harush.

Attempt blocked. Piotr Zielinski (Poland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by.

(Poland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Back pass by Loai Taha (Israel).

Attempt saved. Sebastian Szymanski (Poland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tomasz Kedziora.

Corner, Poland. Conceded by Omri Ben Harush.

Attempt blocked. Krzysztof Piatek (Poland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.

Offside, Poland. Grzegorz Krychowiak tries a through ball, but Krzysztof Piatek is caught offside.

Foul by Krystian Bielik (Poland).

Beram Kayal (Israel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Israel. Eytan Tibi tries a through ball, but Eli Dasa is caught offside.

Foul by Kamil Glik (Poland).

Munas Dabbur (Israel) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kamil Glik (Poland).

Munas Dabbur (Israel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Israel. Conceded by Tomasz Kedziora.

Attempt missed. Przemyslaw Frankowski (Poland) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sebastian Szymanski.

Goal!

Goal! Israel 0, Poland 1. Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland) left footed shot from very close range to the top right corner following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Jan Bednarek (Poland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sebastian Szymanski with a cross.

Corner, Poland. Conceded by Ofir Marciano.

Attempt saved. Sebastian Szymanski (Poland) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Piotr Zielinski (Poland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Grzegorz Krychowiak with a headed pass.

Attempt blocked. Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.

Foul by Bibras Natcho (Israel).

Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England76013362718
2Czech Rep75021310315
3Kosovo73221312111
4Montenegro8035322-193
5Bulgaria7034517-123

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine76101521319
2Portugal74212061414
3Serbia74121515013
4Luxembourg7115714-74
5Lithuania8017525-201

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands75111971216
2Germany75112061416
3Northern Ireland741287113
4Belarus8125412-85
5Estonia7016221-191

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark74302251715
2Switzerland7421135814
3R. of Ireland733164212
4Georgia8224711-48
5Gibraltar7007225-230

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia8422147714
2Slovakia7412118313
3Hungary740389-112
4Wales732286211
5Azerbaijan7016516-111

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain97202652123
2Sweden95312091118
3Romania94231710714
4Norway93511710714
5Faroe Islands9108427-233
6Malta9108225-233

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland97111421222
2Austria96121871119
3Slovenia9423148614
4North Macedonia93241012-211
5Israel93241516-111
6Latvia9009228-260

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France97112361722
2Turkey96211631320
3Iceland95131210216
4Albania94141612413
5Andorra9117318-154
6Moldova9108324-213

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium99003423227
2Russia97022882021
3Scotland94051318-512
4Cyprus93151414010
5Kazakhstan93151214-210
6San Marino9009146-450

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy99002832527
2Finland9603158718
3Greece93241013-311
4Armenia93151316-310
5Bos-Herze93151717010
6Liechtenstein9027228-262
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you