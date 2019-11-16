Jan Bednarek (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Israel v Poland
Line-ups
Israel
- 18Marciano
- 2Dasa
- 17Taha
- 21Tibi
- 4Bitton
- 20Ben Harush
- 6Natcho
- 3Glazer
- 8Kayal
- 9Dabbur
- 7Zahavi
Substitutes
- 1Harush
- 5Dgani
- 10Saba
- 11Cohen
- 12Weissman
- 13Kanichowsky
- 14Hazizia
- 16Lavi
- 19Menachem
- 22Elmkies
- 23Gerafi
Poland
- 1Szczesny
- 16Kedziora
- 15Glik
- 5Bednarek
- 13Reca
- 2Bielik
- 10Krychowiak
- 21Frankowski
- 20Zielinski
- 19Szymanski
- 23Piatek
Substitutes
- 3Jedrzejczyk
- 4Cionek
- 6Góralski
- 7Kownacki
- 8Furman
- 9Lewandowski
- 11Grosicki
- 12Skorupski
- 14Klich
- 17Kadzior
- 18Bereszynski
- 22Majecki
- Referee:
- Mattias Gestranius
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Munas Dabbur (Israel).
Attempt missed. Sebastian Szymanski (Poland) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tomasz Kedziora.
Krystian Bielik (Poland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Munas Dabbur (Israel).
Sebastian Szymanski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Munas Dabbur (Israel).
Corner, Poland. Conceded by Omri Ben Harush.
Attempt blocked. Piotr Zielinski (Poland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by.
(Poland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Back pass by Loai Taha (Israel).
Attempt saved. Sebastian Szymanski (Poland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tomasz Kedziora.
Corner, Poland. Conceded by Omri Ben Harush.
Attempt blocked. Krzysztof Piatek (Poland) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.
Offside, Poland. Grzegorz Krychowiak tries a through ball, but Krzysztof Piatek is caught offside.
Foul by Krystian Bielik (Poland).
Beram Kayal (Israel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Israel. Eytan Tibi tries a through ball, but Eli Dasa is caught offside.
Foul by Kamil Glik (Poland).
Munas Dabbur (Israel) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kamil Glik (Poland).
Munas Dabbur (Israel) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Israel. Conceded by Tomasz Kedziora.
Attempt missed. Przemyslaw Frankowski (Poland) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sebastian Szymanski.
Goal!
Goal! Israel 0, Poland 1. Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland) left footed shot from very close range to the top right corner following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Jan Bednarek (Poland) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sebastian Szymanski with a cross.
Corner, Poland. Conceded by Ofir Marciano.
Attempt saved. Sebastian Szymanski (Poland) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Piotr Zielinski (Poland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Grzegorz Krychowiak with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.
Foul by Bibras Natcho (Israel).
Grzegorz Krychowiak (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.