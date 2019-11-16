European Championship Qualifying - Group G
Austria1North Macedonia0

Austria v North Macedonia

Line-ups

Austria

  • 1Schlager
  • 21Lainer
  • 3Dragovic
  • 4Hinteregger
  • 2Ulmer
  • 14Baumgartlinger
  • 18Laimer
  • 22Lazaro
  • 9Sabitzer
  • 8Alaba
  • 7Arnautovic

Substitutes

  • 5Posch
  • 6Ilsanker
  • 10Grillitsch
  • 11Gregoritsch
  • 12Pervan
  • 13Siebenhandl
  • 15Lienhart
  • 16Goiginger
  • 17Trimmel
  • 19Hinterseer
  • 20Onisiwo
  • 23Schaub

North Macedonia

  • 1Dimitrievski
  • 13Ristovski
  • 5Mladenovski
  • 14Velkoski
  • 2Tosevski
  • 20Spirovski
  • 17Bardhi
  • 4Ristevski
  • 7Kostadinov
  • 21Elmas
  • 9TrajkovskiSubstituted forStojanovskiat 13'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Zajkov
  • 10Pandev
  • 11Avramovski
  • 12Iliev
  • 15Gjorgjev
  • 18Stojanovski
  • 19Velkoski
  • 22Siskovski
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamAustriaAway TeamNorth Macedonia
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home6
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

David Alaba (Austria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Darko Velkoski (North Macedonia).

Attempt blocked. Eljif Elmas (North Macedonia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefan Ristovski with a cross.

Attempt missed. Marko Arnautovic (Austria) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by David Alaba following a set piece situation.

Julian Baumgartlinger (Austria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Eljif Elmas (North Macedonia).

Attempt saved. David Alaba (Austria) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.

Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (Austria).

Eljif Elmas (North Macedonia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Offside, Austria. Stefan Lainer tries a through ball, but Marko Arnautovic is caught offside.

Foul by Julian Baumgartlinger (Austria).

Eljif Elmas (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Marcel Sabitzer (Austria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Darko Velkoski (North Macedonia).

Foul by Konrad Laimer (Austria).

Enis Bardhi (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Marko Arnautovic (Austria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Valentino Lazaro with a headed pass.

Foul by Marko Arnautovic (Austria).

Mario Mladenovski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Martin Hinteregger (Austria) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Alaba.

Konrad Laimer (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tihomir Kostadinov (North Macedonia).

Attempt missed. Marko Arnautovic (Austria) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Julian Baumgartlinger with a through ball.

Offside, Austria. David Alaba tries a through ball, but Marko Arnautovic is caught offside.

Foul by Konrad Laimer (Austria).

Tihomir Kostadinov (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, North Macedonia. Vlatko Stojanovski replaces Aleksandar Trajkovski because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Austria 1, North Macedonia 0. David Alaba (Austria) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stefan Lainer with a through ball.

Hand ball by Stefan Spirovski (North Macedonia).

Offside, Austria. Marcel Sabitzer tries a through ball, but Valentino Lazaro is caught offside.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England76013362718
2Czech Rep75021310315
3Kosovo73221312111
4Montenegro8035322-193
5Bulgaria7034517-123

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine76101521319
2Portugal74212061414
3Serbia74121515013
4Luxembourg7115714-74
5Lithuania8017525-201

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands75111971216
2Germany75112061416
3Northern Ireland741287113
4Belarus8125412-85
5Estonia7016221-191

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark74302251715
2Switzerland7421135814
3R. of Ireland733164212
4Georgia8224711-48
5Gibraltar7007225-230

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia8422147714
2Slovakia7412118313
3Hungary740389-112
4Wales732286211
5Azerbaijan7016516-111

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain97202652123
2Sweden95312091118
3Romania94231710714
4Norway93511710714
5Faroe Islands9108427-233
6Malta9108225-233

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland97111421222
2Austria96121871119
3Slovenia9423148614
4North Macedonia93241012-211
5Israel93241516-111
6Latvia9009228-260

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France97112361722
2Turkey96211631320
3Iceland95131210216
4Albania94141612413
5Andorra9117318-154
6Moldova9108324-213

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium99003423227
2Russia97022882021
3Scotland94051318-512
4Cyprus93151414010
5Kazakhstan93151214-210
6San Marino9009146-450

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy99002832527
2Finland9603158718
3Greece93241013-311
4Armenia93151316-310
5Bos-Herze93151717010
6Liechtenstein9027228-262
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

