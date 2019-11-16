David Alaba (Austria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Austria v North Macedonia
Line-ups
Austria
- 1Schlager
- 21Lainer
- 3Dragovic
- 4Hinteregger
- 2Ulmer
- 14Baumgartlinger
- 18Laimer
- 22Lazaro
- 9Sabitzer
- 8Alaba
- 7Arnautovic
Substitutes
- 5Posch
- 6Ilsanker
- 10Grillitsch
- 11Gregoritsch
- 12Pervan
- 13Siebenhandl
- 15Lienhart
- 16Goiginger
- 17Trimmel
- 19Hinterseer
- 20Onisiwo
- 23Schaub
North Macedonia
- 1Dimitrievski
- 13Ristovski
- 5Mladenovski
- 14Velkoski
- 2Tosevski
- 20Spirovski
- 17Bardhi
- 4Ristevski
- 7Kostadinov
- 21Elmas
- 9TrajkovskiSubstituted forStojanovskiat 13'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Zajkov
- 10Pandev
- 11Avramovski
- 12Iliev
- 15Gjorgjev
- 18Stojanovski
- 19Velkoski
- 22Siskovski
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Darko Velkoski (North Macedonia).
Attempt blocked. Eljif Elmas (North Macedonia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefan Ristovski with a cross.
Attempt missed. Marko Arnautovic (Austria) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by David Alaba following a set piece situation.
Julian Baumgartlinger (Austria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Eljif Elmas (North Macedonia).
Attempt saved. David Alaba (Austria) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.
Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (Austria).
Eljif Elmas (North Macedonia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, Austria. Stefan Lainer tries a through ball, but Marko Arnautovic is caught offside.
Foul by Julian Baumgartlinger (Austria).
Eljif Elmas (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Marcel Sabitzer (Austria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darko Velkoski (North Macedonia).
Foul by Konrad Laimer (Austria).
Enis Bardhi (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Marko Arnautovic (Austria) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Valentino Lazaro with a headed pass.
Foul by Marko Arnautovic (Austria).
Mario Mladenovski (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Martin Hinteregger (Austria) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Alaba.
Konrad Laimer (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tihomir Kostadinov (North Macedonia).
Attempt missed. Marko Arnautovic (Austria) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Julian Baumgartlinger with a through ball.
Offside, Austria. David Alaba tries a through ball, but Marko Arnautovic is caught offside.
Foul by Konrad Laimer (Austria).
Tihomir Kostadinov (North Macedonia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, North Macedonia. Vlatko Stojanovski replaces Aleksandar Trajkovski because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Austria 1, North Macedonia 0. David Alaba (Austria) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stefan Lainer with a through ball.
Hand ball by Stefan Spirovski (North Macedonia).
Offside, Austria. Marcel Sabitzer tries a through ball, but Valentino Lazaro is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.