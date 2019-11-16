Match ends, San Marino 1, Kazakhstan 3.
San Marino v Kazakhstan
Line-ups
San Marino
- 12Benedettini
- 11Battistini
- 15Brolli
- 6SimonciniBooked at 85mins
- 13GrandoniSubstituted forCeccaroliat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9Mularoni
- 21Golinucci
- 17GolinucciSubstituted forLunadeiat 60'minutes
- 3PalazziBooked at 54mins
- 16NanniSubstituted forHirschat 64'minutes
- 7Berardi
Substitutes
- 1Zavoli
- 2Vitaioli
- 4D'Addario
- 5Lunadei
- 8Gasperoni
- 10Giardi
- 14Ceccaroli
- 18Bernardi
- 19Censoni
- 20Hirsch
- 22Tomassini
- 23Simoncini
Kazakhstan
- 12Nepogodov
- 15Marochkin
- 2Maliy
- 18Shomko
- 11VorogovskiySubstituted forMiroshnichenkoat 18'minutesBooked at 31mins
- 5Kuat
- 8TagybergenBooked at 44minsSubstituted forFedinat 66'minutes
- 16Suyumbayev
- 19Zainutdinov
- 9Islamkhan
- 7ShchetkinSubstituted forAimbetovat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Pokatilov
- 3Erlanov
- 4Kerimzhanov
- 6Abiken
- 10Zhukov
- 13Alip
- 14Pertsukh
- 17Aimbetov
- 20Fedin
- 21Miroshnichenko
- 22Shatskiy
- 23Logvinenko
- Referee:
- Ali Palabiyik
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home24%
- Away76%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away22
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, San Marino 1, Kazakhstan 3.
Attempt missed. Baktiyor Zainutdinov (Kazakhstan) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bauyrzhan Islamkhan with a cross following a set piece situation.
Maxim Fedin (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Enrico Golinucci (San Marino).
Booking
Luca Ceccaroli (San Marino) is shown the yellow card.
Dmitri Miroshnichenko (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luca Ceccaroli (San Marino).
Attempt missed. Gafurzhan Suyumbayev (Kazakhstan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bauyrzhan Islamkhan.
Attempt missed. Abat Aimbetov (Kazakhstan) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bauyrzhan Islamkhan with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Cristian Brolli.
Booking
Davide Simoncini (San Marino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Abat Aimbetov (Kazakhstan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dmitri Miroshnichenko with a cross.
Attempt missed. Filippo Berardi (San Marino) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Islambek Kuat (Kazakhstan).
Enrico Golinucci (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Gafurzhan Suyumbayev (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Manuel Battistini (San Marino).
Substitution
Substitution, San Marino. Luca Ceccaroli replaces Andrea Grandoni.
Goal!
Goal! San Marino 1, Kazakhstan 3. Filippo Berardi (San Marino) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lorenzo Lunadei with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Filippo Berardi (San Marino) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Offside, Kazakhstan. Aleksandr Marochkin tries a through ball, but Abat Aimbetov is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Aleksandr Marochkin (Kazakhstan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bauyrzhan Islamkhan with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Kazakhstan. Conceded by Davide Simoncini.
Attempt blocked. Baktiyor Zainutdinov (Kazakhstan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bauyrzhan Islamkhan.
Dmytro Nepogodov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cristian Brolli (San Marino).
Substitution
Substitution, Kazakhstan. Abat Aimbetov replaces Aleksey Shchetkin.
Corner, San Marino. Conceded by Sergiy Maliy.
Attempt blocked. Marcello Mularoni (San Marino) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Filippo Berardi.
Attempt saved. Aleksey Shchetkin (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Maxim Fedin.
Attempt missed. Enrico Golinucci (San Marino) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, San Marino. Conceded by Maxim Fedin.
Foul by Dmitri Miroshnichenko (Kazakhstan).
Andrea Grandoni (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Dmitriy Shomko (Kazakhstan) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Bauyrzhan Islamkhan (Kazakhstan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gafurzhan Suyumbayev.
Attempt missed. Aleksey Shchetkin (Kazakhstan) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Maxim Fedin with a cross.
Baktiyor Zainutdinov (Kazakhstan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marcello Mularoni (San Marino).