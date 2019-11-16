Match ends, Slovenia 1, Latvia 0.
Slovenia v Latvia
Line-ups
Slovenia
- 1Oblak
- 20Stojanovic
- 5StrunaBooked at 14mins
- 17Mevlja
- 13Jokic
- 7Ilicic
- 6KrhinSubstituted forBijolat 74'minutes
- 8Kurtic
- 21VerbicBooked at 70minsSubstituted forBezjakat 90+1'minutes
- 11VuckicSubstituted forZajcat 62'minutes
- 9Sporar
Substitutes
- 2Korun
- 3Balkovec
- 4Blazic
- 10Zajc
- 12Belec
- 14Bezjak
- 15Bijol
- 16Vidmar
- 18Rep
- 22Milec
- 23Matavz
Latvia
- 23Steinbors
- 18SavalnieksBooked at 59mins
- 4Dubra
- 2Maksimenko
- 8Jurkovskis
- 16Tarasovs
- 3OssBooked at 58mins
- 9IkaunieksSubstituted forUldrikisat 72'minutes
- 11FjodorovsBooked at 47mins
- 22GutkovskisBooked at 23minsSubstituted forLaizansat 85'minutes
- 6KamessSubstituted forPunculsat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Vanins
- 5Laizans
- 7Rugins
- 10Stuglis
- 12Ozols
- 13Kigurs
- 14Ciganiks
- 15Grjaznovs
- 17Cernomordijs
- 19Jagodinskis
- 20Uldrikis
- 21Punculs
- Referee:
- Radu Marian Petrescu
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home11
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Slovenia 1, Latvia 0.
Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raivis Andris Jurkovskis (Latvia).
Substitution
Substitution, Slovenia. Roman Bezjak replaces Benjamin Verbic.
Attempt missed. Benjamin Verbic (Slovenia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Josip Ilicic.
Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Petar Stojanovic.
Substitution
Substitution, Latvia. Eriks Punculs replaces Vladimirs Kamess.
Jasmin Kurtic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Olegs Laizans (Latvia).
Attempt saved. Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andraz Sporar with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Latvia. Olegs Laizans replaces Vladislavs Gutkovskis because of an injury.
Corner, Slovenia. Conceded by Kaspars Dubra.
Attempt blocked. Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miha Zajc.
Attempt saved. Vladislavs Fjodorovs (Latvia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vladislavs Gutkovskis.
Attempt missed. Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Miha Zajc.
Corner, Slovenia. Conceded by Raivis Andris Jurkovskis.
Jasmin Kurtic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vladislavs Gutkovskis (Latvia).
Corner, Slovenia. Conceded by Raivis Andris Jurkovskis.
Substitution
Substitution, Slovenia. Jaka Bijol replaces Rene Krhin.
Corner, Latvia. Conceded by Miha Mevlja.
Attempt blocked. Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Latvia. Roberts Uldrikis replaces Davis Ikaunieks.
Jasmin Kurtic (Slovenia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Igors Tarasovs (Latvia).
Attempt saved. Vladimirs Kamess (Latvia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Igors Tarasovs with a headed pass.
Booking
Benjamin Verbic (Slovenia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Benjamin Verbic (Slovenia).
Roberts Savalnieks (Latvia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Roberts Savalnieks (Latvia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Bojan Jokic (Slovenia).
Vladislavs Fjodorovs (Latvia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Petar Stojanovic (Slovenia) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jasmin Kurtic with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Miha Zajc (Slovenia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josip Ilicic.
Attempt blocked. Josip Ilicic (Slovenia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miha Zajc.
Substitution
Substitution, Slovenia. Miha Zajc replaces Haris Vuckic.
Attempt blocked. Jasmin Kurtic (Slovenia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andraz Sporar.
Booking
Roberts Savalnieks (Latvia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Benjamin Verbic (Slovenia) wins a free kick on the left wing.