2021 Africa Cup of Nations: Senegal await Ismaila Sarr injury verdict

By Oluwashina Okeleji

Football Writer, France

Ismaila Sarr
Ismaila Sarr played in Senegal's 2-0 home win over Congo on Wednesday.

Watford's Senegal international winger Ismaila Sarr could face a spell on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury in the 2-0 win over Congo in the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifier.

Sarr, 21, was taken off on a stretcher after he was replaced by Sada Thioub shortly after half-time and left the stadium on crutches with a protective cast around his ankle.

"Ismaila Sarr was diagnosed with a sprained right ankle and is scheduled to undergo further tests to determine the extent of the injury," Senegal's Football Federation said in a statement.

"This will also determine how long he is likely to be out of action for."

Sarr joined English Premier League side Watford as a club record signing from French outfit Rennes in the summer.

Despite marking his first Watford start with a goal in the League Cup win against Coventry, he has made just seven appearances in all competitions for the Hornets including five as a substitute.

Sarr, who has played 28 times for Senegal, won the Coupe de France with Rennes last season, scoring the decisive fifth penalty in their shootout win over Paris St-Germain.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in African sport

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you