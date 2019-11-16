Inverness CT: John Robertson misses Challenge Cup tie with virus

Inverness' Scott Kellacher and John Robertson are both too ill to attend the game with Clyde

Manager John Robertson will miss Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Challenge Cup quarter-final with Clyde after being "confined to his bed" with an "extremely virulent virus".

Robertson and assistant Scott Kellacher have fallen victim to the illness, that has struck the Championship side.

Barry Wilson and Ryan Esson will take charge of the team, along with former player and manager Charlie Christie.

"Barry Wilson has thankfully passed a late fitness test," the club said.