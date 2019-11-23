Scottish Championship
Inverness CT1Dundee0

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Dundee

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 22McKay
  • 5Donaldson
  • 6McCart
  • 3Tremarco
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 8Carson
  • 24Trafford
  • 12McHattie
  • 17Storey
  • 9White

Substitutes

  • 2Rooney
  • 7Keatings
  • 19Todorov
  • 21MacKay
  • 26Harper
  • 27Machado
  • 36Hyde

Dundee

  • 20Hazard
  • 3McGhee
  • 5Forster
  • 6Meekings
  • 21Mackie
  • 8Byrne
  • 14Dorrans
  • 4Ness
  • 10McGowan
  • 28Hemmings
  • 11McDaid

Substitutes

  • 2Kerr
  • 7Todd
  • 12Ferrie
  • 17McPake
  • 18Johnson
  • 19Robertson
  • 22Moore
Referee:
David Munro

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamDundee
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home6
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Inverness CT 1, Dundee 0.

Brad McKay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sean Mackie (Dundee).

Hand ball by Graham Dorrans (Dundee).

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.

Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shaun Byrne (Dundee).

Attempt missed. Jordan White (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Graham Dorrans (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Miles Storey (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Sean Mackie (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Paul McGowan (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Declan McDaid (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).

Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordon Forster (Dundee).

Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).

Declan McDaid (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. David Carson (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jordan McGhee.

Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).

Jordan McGhee (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Coll Donaldson (Inverness CT).

Kane Hemmings (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Inverness CT 1, Dundee 0. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by David Carson following a fast break.

Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).

Jamie Ness (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. David Carson (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Dundee. Conceded by Miles Storey.

Foul by Brad McKay (Inverness CT).

Declan McDaid (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Jordan White (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamie Ness (Dundee).

Brad McKay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Shaun Byrne (Dundee).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd14110333122133
2Ayr138052819924
3Inverness CT147252018223
4Dundee146351819-121
5Arbroath146261415-120
6Dunfermline134451615116
7Queen of Sth144461316-316
8Morton145181829-1116
9Alloa133461423-913
10Partick Thistle133281725-811
