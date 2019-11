Wrexham could hand debuts to loanees Tyler Reid, Keiran Kennedy and Omari Patrick against Yeovil Town.

Kennedy has returned on loan from Port Vale whilst Omari Patrick has joined from Bradford City and Tyler Reid from Swindon Town.

Yeovil make their first ever trip to the Racecourse in what will be the first ever league game between the clubs.

Darren Sarll's side are fifth in the National League while Wrexham are 22nd.