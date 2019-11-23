National League
Aldershot15:00Notts County
Venue: The EBB Stadium

Aldershot Town v Notts County

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barrow20121737241337
2Bromley21107437271037
3Solihull Moors21113732211136
4Halifax2111372925436
5Yeovil20112732221035
6Torquay2110473932734
7Harrogate219663027333
8Woking218853026432
9Notts County218763223931
10Dover209472525031
11Stockport219482431-731
12Dag & Red218672825330
13Boreham Wood218582924529
14Hartlepool217772929028
15Barnet217772828028
16Eastleigh207762526-128
17Maidenhead United2174102424025
18Chesterfield205782733-622
19Aldershot2164112030-1022
20Fylde205692436-1221
21Sutton United204792026-619
22Wrexham204792229-719
23Ebbsfleet2146113040-1018
24Chorley2121091737-2016
View full National League table

