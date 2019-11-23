Foul by Jamie Hamill (Stranraer).
Stranraer v Dunfermline Athletic
-
Line-ups
Stranraer
- 1Currie
- 12Pignatiello
- 2Robertson
- 4Cummins
- 5Hamilton
- 3Allan
- 22Hamill
- 6McManus
- 77Stirling
- 7Hilton
- 14Elliott
Substitutes
- 10Murphy
- 11Smith
- 15Jones
- 18Dangana
- 21Burgess
Dunfermline
- 1ScullySubstituted forGillat 23'minutes
- 2Comrie
- 14Devine
- 4Martin
- 24Edwards
- 11Dow
- 21Paton
- 12Turner
- 27McCann
- 10Ryan
- 15Nisbet
Substitutes
- 7Thomson
- 8Beadling
- 9McGill
- 16Morrison
- 20Gill
- 26Todd
- 39Fenton
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) header from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Andy Stirling (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Paton (Dunfermline Athletic).
Jamie Hamill (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt saved. Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by James Hilton (Stranraer).
Paul Paton (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Lewis Martin.
Attempt missed. Paul Paton (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Carlo Pignatiello.
Foul by James Hilton (Stranraer).
Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dunfermline Athletic. Cameron Gill replaces Ryan Scully because of an injury.
(Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Stranraer).
Attempt missed. Lewis McCann (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Josh Edwards (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Lee Hamilton (Stranraer) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Kyle Turner.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Ryan Scully.
Attempt saved. James Hilton (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Andy Ryan (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.