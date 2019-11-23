Scottish Cup - Third Round
Raith Rovers1Peterhead0

Raith Rovers v Peterhead

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 17Munro
  • 4Davidson
  • 24Anderson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 16McKay
  • 12Matthews
  • 15Spencer
  • 3MacDonald
  • 37Armstrong
  • 22Bowie
  • 29Baird

Substitutes

  • 1Thomson
  • 7Dingwall
  • 9Allan
  • 11Anderson
  • 14Vitoria
  • 19Smith
  • 21Tait

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 17Ferguson
  • 2BrownBooked at 39mins
  • 15Hooper
  • 3Boyle
  • 19Conroy
  • 6Ferry
  • 10Leitch
  • 11Smith
  • 9McAllister
  • 16Armour

Substitutes

  • 4Eadie
  • 5Dunlop
  • 14Fraser
  • 18Dimov
  • 21Wilson
  • 99Lyle
Referee:
Steven Reid

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home2
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away6
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Raith Rovers 1, Peterhead 0.

Foul by Rory McAllister (Peterhead).

Brad Spencer (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aidan Smith (Peterhead).

Foul by Simon Ferry (Peterhead).

Daniel Armstrong (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jack Leitch (Peterhead).

Brad Spencer (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Jason Brown (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).

Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Aidan Smith (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David McKay (Raith Rovers).

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Brad Spencer.

Attempt blocked. Scott Hooper (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.

Rory McAllister (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Brad Spencer (Raith Rovers).

Attempt missed. Ben Armour (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Scott Hooper (Peterhead).

Steven Anderson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Ryan Conroy (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Daniel Armstrong (Raith Rovers).

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Iain Davidson.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.

Simon Ferry (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).

Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).

Kieron Bowie (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).

Foul by Simon Ferry (Peterhead).

John Baird (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Ross Munro.

Attempt saved. Ryan Conroy (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Paddy Boyle (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Kieran MacDonald.

Jack Leitch (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Anderson (Raith Rovers).

