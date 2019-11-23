Scottish Cup - Third Round
Queen of Sth0Queen's Park2

Queen of the South v Queen's Park

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 1McCrorie
  • 2Mercer
  • 5Brownlie
  • 14McCarthySubstituted forPatonat 34'minutes
  • 3Holt
  • 15Lyon
  • 6Pybus
  • 8Kidd
  • 7Murray
  • 10Oliver
  • 11Dobbie

Substitutes

  • 17Osman
  • 20Leighfield
  • 21Irving
  • 22Gourlay
  • 25Paton

Queen's Park

  • 1Muir
  • 4Little
  • 6Clark
  • 5Jamieson
  • 3Summers
  • 11BlockBooked at 35mins
  • 8Main
  • 2Mortimer
  • 10Galt
  • 9Kouider-Aissa
  • 7Lidouren

Substitutes

  • 12Grant
  • 14Moore
  • 15Purdue
  • 16Gibson
  • 17Thomson
  • 18Foy
  • 20Herraghty
Referee:
David Dickinson

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home10
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away6

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Queen of the South 0, Queen's Park 2.

Attempt saved. Michael Paton (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Ciaran Summers.

Lewis Kidd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Galt (Queen's Park).

Attempt missed. Gary Oliver (Queen of the South) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Nicky Jamieson.

Booking

Tommy Block (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tommy Block (Queen's Park).

Substitution

Substitution, Queen of the South. Michael Paton replaces Andrew McCarthy.

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 0, Queen's Park 2. Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ciaran Summers.

Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Kevin Holt.

Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Gary Oliver (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Connor Murray (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luke Main (Queen's Park).

Attempt saved. Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner.

Attempt blocked. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Gary Oliver (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Creag Little (Queen's Park).

Dan Pybus (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joffrey Lidouren (Queen's Park).

Attempt saved. Gary Oliver (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Queen of the South 0, Queen's Park 1. Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joffrey Lidouren with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Darren Brownlie (Queen of the South).

Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Andrew McCarthy (Queen of the South) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Foul by Lewis Kidd (Queen of the South).

Joffrey Lidouren (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Ciaran Summers (Queen's Park) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Hand ball by Luke Main (Queen's Park).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

