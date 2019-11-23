First Half ends, Partick Thistle 1, Penicuik Athletic 0.
Partick Thistle v Penicuik Athletic
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
- 22Fox
- 43Saunders
- 4O'Ware
- 5Hall
- 2Williamson
- 16Palmer
- 12Cole
- 17Slater
- 3Penrice
- 11HarkinsBooked at 30mins
- 19Zanatta
Substitutes
- 1Sneddon
- 6McGinty
- 9Miller
- 15Robson
- 18Mansell
- 23De Vita
- 24Kakay
Penicuik Athletic
- 1Watt
- 18Stevenson
- 20Forbes
- 4Young
- 5Page
- 15Ponton
- 9Watson
- 6Connelly
- 8Jones
- 11Tansey
- 14McCrory-Irving
Substitutes
- 2O'Donnell
- 3Baptie
- 7Kateleza
- 10Somerville
- 13Swain
- 16Stewart
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt saved. Steven Saunders (Partick Thistle) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Greg Page.
Attempt blocked. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Greg Page (Penicuik Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Corner, Penicuik Athletic. Conceded by Steven Saunders.
Corner, Penicuik Athletic. Conceded by Thomas O'Ware.
Attempt missed. Scott McCrory-Irving (Penicuik Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Booking
Gary Harkins (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gary Harkins (Partick Thistle).
Paul Tansey (Penicuik Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Cameron Palmer (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul Tansey (Penicuik Athletic).
Attempt missed. Gary Harkins (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Steven Saunders (Partick Thistle) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Greg Page.
Cameron Palmer (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott McCrory-Irving (Penicuik Athletic).
Attempt saved. Reece Cole (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Forbes (Penicuik Athletic).
Attempt missed. Samuel Jones (Penicuik Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Robert Watt.
Attempt saved. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Greg Page.
Gary Harkins (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darrell Young (Penicuik Athletic).
Attempt missed. Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Ben Hall (Partick Thistle).
Paul Tansey (Penicuik Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Partick Thistle 1, Penicuik Athletic 0. Reece Cole (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Williamson.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.