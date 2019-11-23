Scottish Cup - Third Round
Partick Thistle1Penicuik Athletic0

Partick Thistle v Penicuik Athletic

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

  • 22Fox
  • 43Saunders
  • 4O'Ware
  • 5Hall
  • 2Williamson
  • 16Palmer
  • 12Cole
  • 17Slater
  • 3Penrice
  • 11HarkinsBooked at 30mins
  • 19Zanatta

Substitutes

  • 1Sneddon
  • 6McGinty
  • 9Miller
  • 15Robson
  • 18Mansell
  • 23De Vita
  • 24Kakay

Penicuik Athletic

  • 1Watt
  • 18Stevenson
  • 20Forbes
  • 4Young
  • 5Page
  • 15Ponton
  • 9Watson
  • 6Connelly
  • 8Jones
  • 11Tansey
  • 14McCrory-Irving

Substitutes

  • 2O'Donnell
  • 3Baptie
  • 7Kateleza
  • 10Somerville
  • 13Swain
  • 16Stewart
Referee:
Mike Roncone

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick ThistleAway TeamPenicuik Athletic
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home8
Away3
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Partick Thistle 1, Penicuik Athletic 0.

Attempt saved. Steven Saunders (Partick Thistle) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Greg Page.

Attempt blocked. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Greg Page (Penicuik Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.

Corner, Penicuik Athletic. Conceded by Steven Saunders.

Corner, Penicuik Athletic. Conceded by Thomas O'Ware.

Attempt missed. Scott McCrory-Irving (Penicuik Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Booking

Gary Harkins (Partick Thistle) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Gary Harkins (Partick Thistle).

Paul Tansey (Penicuik Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Cameron Palmer (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul Tansey (Penicuik Athletic).

Attempt missed. Gary Harkins (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Steven Saunders (Partick Thistle) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Greg Page.

Cameron Palmer (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott McCrory-Irving (Penicuik Athletic).

Attempt saved. Reece Cole (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrew Forbes (Penicuik Athletic).

Attempt missed. Samuel Jones (Penicuik Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Robert Watt.

Attempt saved. Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Greg Page.

Gary Harkins (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Darrell Young (Penicuik Athletic).

Attempt missed. Dario Zanatta (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Ben Hall (Partick Thistle).

Paul Tansey (Penicuik Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Partick Thistle 1, Penicuik Athletic 0. Reece Cole (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan Williamson.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you