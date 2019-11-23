Scottish Cup - Third Round
Auchinleck Talbot1Arbroath0

Auchinleck Talbot v Arbroath

Line-ups

Auchinleck Talbot

  • 1Leishman
  • 2Lyle
  • 4McPherson
  • 5McCracken
  • 3Pope
  • 10Boylan
  • 6Healy
  • 8Wilson
  • 11Samson
  • 7Hyslop
  • 9Wilson

Substitutes

  • 12Glasgow
  • 14Shankland
  • 15McDowall
  • 16Young
  • 17White
  • 18Wilson
  • 20Hewitt

Arbroath

  • 21Gaston
  • 7Gold
  • 5O'Brien
  • 4Little
  • 3Hamilton
  • 14Spence
  • 6Whatley
  • 18Murphy
  • 11Linn
  • 8McKenna
  • 15Donnelly

Substitutes

  • 1Jamieson
  • 9Doris
  • 10Swankie
  • 12Kader
  • 16Stewart
  • 19Stirling
  • 20Campbell
Referee:
David Lowe

Match Stats

Home TeamAuchinleck TalbotAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home2
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away5
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

Attempt missed. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Gordon Pope (Auchinleck Talbot) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Greig Spence (Arbroath).

Dwayne Hyslop (Auchinleck Talbot) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by James Murphy (Arbroath).

Brian Boylan (Auchinleck Talbot) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Whatley (Arbroath).

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Neil McPherson.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Andy Leishman.

Attempt saved. James Murphy (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Dwayne Hyslop (Auchinleck Talbot).

Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Stephen Wilson.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Gordon Pope.

Attempt blocked. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Willie Lyle.

Attempt blocked. Luke Donnelly (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Kieran Healy (Auchinleck Talbot).

Greig Spence (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Luke Donnelly (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Foul by Graham Wilson (Auchinleck Talbot).

Ricky Little (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kieran Healy (Auchinleck Talbot).

Greig Spence (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Auchinleck Talbot. Conceded by Michael McKenna.

Brian Boylan (Auchinleck Talbot) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).

Goal!

Goal! Auchinleck Talbot 1, Arbroath 0. Dwayne Hyslop (Auchinleck Talbot) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.

Attempt blocked. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Neil McPherson (Auchinleck Talbot).

Greig Spence (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Graham Wilson (Auchinleck Talbot) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).

Attempt blocked. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Graham Wilson (Auchinleck Talbot) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).

Corner, Auchinleck Talbot. Conceded by Derek Gaston.

Attempt saved. Gordon Pope (Auchinleck Talbot) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Keir Samson (Auchinleck Talbot) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

