First Half ends, Formartine United 0, East Kilbride 1.
Formartine United v East Kilbride
Line-ups
Formartine United
- 1Main
- 2Crawford
- 4Kelly
- 5McKeown
- 3Smith
- 8Anderson
- 10Norris
- 7Rodger
- 6Mackintosh
- 11Lisle
- 9Wood
Substitutes
- 12Lawrence
- 14Park
- 15Greig
- 16Strachan
- 17McGowan
- 18Gethins
- 21Watson
East Kilbride
- 1McGinley
- 2Stanger
- 4Brownlie
- 5Fisher
- 3Coll
- 7Winter
- 6Holmes
- 8Cairns
- 11Woods
- 9Paton
- 10Brady
Substitutes
- 12Sinnamon
- 14Reid
- 15Stevenson
- 16Carmichael
- 17Bell
- 25Martin
- Referee:
- Graham Grainger
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
George Stanger (East Kilbride) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Wayne Mackintosh (Formartine United).
Attempt saved. Graeme Rodger (Formartine United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Dean Cairns (East Kilbride) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Garry Wood (Formartine United).
David Brownlie (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, East Kilbride. Conceded by Craig McKeown.
Attempt saved. Ruari Paton (East Kilbride) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Darryn Kelly (Formartine United).
Ruari Paton (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Garry Wood (Formartine United).
Graeme Holmes (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Graeme Rodger (Formartine United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bernard Coll (East Kilbride).
Attempt missed. Ruari Paton (East Kilbride) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Aaron Norris (Formartine United) header from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Anton Brady (East Kilbride) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Sam Fisher (East Kilbride) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, East Kilbride. Conceded by Stuart Smith.
Foul by Stuart Anderson (Formartine United).
Graeme Holmes (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Formartine United 0, East Kilbride 1. Ruari Paton (East Kilbride) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Attempt saved. Paul Woods (East Kilbride) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Formartine United. Conceded by Bernard Coll.
Corner, East Kilbride. Conceded by Kevin Main.
Attempt saved. Paul Woods (East Kilbride) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Anton Brady (East Kilbride) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Stuart Smith (Formartine United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sean Winter (East Kilbride).
Foul by Garry Wood (Formartine United).
Sam Fisher (East Kilbride) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Scott Lisle (Formartine United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Craig McKeown (Formartine United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sam Fisher (East Kilbride).
Corner, East Kilbride. Conceded by Darryn Kelly.
Attempt blocked. Dean Cairns (East Kilbride) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Ruari Paton (East Kilbride).
Wayne Mackintosh (Formartine United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Garry Wood (Formartine United).