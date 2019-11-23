First Half ends, Dumbarton 1, Forfar Athletic 1.
Dumbarton v Forfar Athletic
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 1Brennan
- 23McMillan
- 22McGeever
- 5Neill
- 7Shiels
- 18Frizzell
- 8Hutton
- 6Carswell
- 24Crossan
- 10McCluskey
- 17Layne
Substitutes
- 4Langan
- 9Tierney
- 11Scullion
- 12Pettigrew
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 4Whyte
- 5Travis
- 3Bain
- 11MacKintosh
- 6Irvine
- 8Robertson
- 7Tapping
- 10Kirkpatrick
- 9Hilson
Substitutes
- 12Burns
- 14Docherty
- 15Coupe
- 16Forbes
- 17Jackson
- 21McGuff
- Referee:
- Chris Fordyce
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away8
Live Text
Half Time
Ryan McGeever (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Callum Tapping.
Morgyn Neill (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jordan Kirkpatrick (Forfar Athletic).
Foul by Isaac Layne (Dumbarton).
Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Callum Tapping (Forfar Athletic).
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Michael Travis.
Attempt saved. Adam Frizzell (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Stefan McCluskey (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt saved. Ryan McGeever (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Marc McCallum.
Attempt saved. Adam Frizzell (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 1, Forfar Athletic 1. Callum Tapping (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Murray MacKintosh.
Jordan McMillan (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Callum Tapping (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt missed. Ryan McGeever (Dumbarton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Stefan McCluskey (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic).
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Adam Frizzell.
Attempt missed. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Dumbarton 1, Forfar Athletic 0. Adam Frizzell (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Isaac Layne.
Attempt missed. Isaac Layne (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Hand ball by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).
Kyle Hutton (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Robertson (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt saved. Callum Tapping (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.