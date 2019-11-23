Second Half begins East Fife 2, BSC Glasgow 1.
East Fife v BSC Glasgow
East Fife
- 21Hart
- 6Watson
- 4Murdoch
- 3Higgins
- 8Slattery
- 14Watt
- 16Davidson
- 11Agnew
- 7Denholm
- 15Dowds
- 20Boyd
- 1Long
- 2Dunsmore
- 9Cosgrove
- 10Healy
- 12Hunter
- 17Duggan
- 18Church
BSC Glasgow
- 1Marshall
- 2McCormackBooked at 41mins
- 5SmithBooked at 42mins
- 6McMillan
- 3Mills
- 7Hamilton
- 8Hughes
- 11McNab
- 4Anderson
- 9Orr
- 20Collins
- 12Grehan
- 14McKay
- 15Lindsay
- 16Marshall
- 17Bell
- 18Northcott
- 21Barr
- Matthew MacDermid
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Home4
- Away5
- Home2
- Away1
- Home4
- Away0
- Home5
- Away4
First Half ends, East Fife 2, BSC Glasgow 1.
Goal! East Fife 2, BSC Glasgow 1. Liam Watt (East Fife) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Ross McMillan.
Attempt missed. Scott Agnew (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Ross Smith (BSC Glasgow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jamie McCormack (BSC Glasgow) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ross Smith (BSC Glasgow).
Anton Dowds (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Thomas Orr (BSC Glasgow) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Ross Davidson (East Fife).
Declan Hughes (BSC Glasgow) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jamie Hamilton (BSC Glasgow).
Ross Davidson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Michael Anderson (BSC Glasgow) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Liam Watt (East Fife).
Attempt missed. Jamie Hamilton (BSC Glasgow) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Robbie McNab.
Attempt blocked. Declan Hughes (BSC Glasgow) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Declan Hughes (BSC Glasgow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Agnew (East Fife).
Foul by Chris Higgins (East Fife).
Jamie Hamilton (BSC Glasgow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! East Fife 1, BSC Glasgow 1. Anton Dowds (East Fife) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Patrick Slattery.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Michael Anderson.
Attempt blocked. Steven Boyd (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Ross Smith (BSC Glasgow).
Daniel Denholm (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie Hamilton (BSC Glasgow).
Scott Agnew (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jamie Hamilton (BSC Glasgow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anton Dowds (East Fife).
Goal! East Fife 0, BSC Glasgow 1. Thomas Orr (BSC Glasgow) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robbie McNab following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Jamie McCormack (BSC Glasgow) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.