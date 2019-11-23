First Half ends, Morton 1, Brora Rangers 1.
Greenock Morton v Brora Rangers
Line-ups
Morton
- 20Rogers
- 6Jacobs
- 3Welsh
- 5Grant
- 16Strapp
- 7Millar
- 32King
- 8McAlister
- 17Lyon
- 11McHugh
- 14Salkeld
Substitutes
- 1Ramsbottom
- 9Muirhead
- 10Nesbitt
- 18Blues
- 19Cadden
- 21Sutton
- 28Livingstone
Brora Rangers
- 1Malin
- 2Pickles
- 4WilliamsonBooked at 44mins
- 5Nicolson
- 3MacDonald
- 7Kelly
- 8MacLeanBooked at 38mins
- 6Morrison
- 11Morrison
- 9MacRae
- 10Gillespie
Substitutes
- 12Brindle
- 14Wagenaar
- 15Wallace
- 16MacDonald
- 17Davidson
- 18Mackay
- 20Martin
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! Morton 1, Brora Rangers 1. Bob McHugh (Morton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Colin Williamson (Brora Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Colin Williamson (Brora Rangers) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Booking
Martin MacLean (Brora Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Martin MacLean (Brora Rangers).
Billy King (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Jordan MacRae (Brora Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stephen Welsh (Morton).
Foul by Martin MacLean (Brora Rangers).
Chris Millar (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Brora Rangers. Conceded by Lewis Strapp.
Foul by Gavin Morrison (Brora Rangers).
Billy King (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mark Nicolson (Brora Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bob McHugh (Morton).
Goal!
Goal! Morton 0, Brora Rangers 1. Dale Gillespie (Brora Rangers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Brora Rangers. Tom Kelly draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Reece Lyon (Morton) after a foul in the penalty area.
Jordan MacRae (Brora Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stephen Welsh (Morton).
Attempt missed. Bob McHugh (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Tom Kelly (Brora Rangers).
Lewis Strapp (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Martin MacLean (Brora Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Jordan MacRae (Brora Rangers).
Peter Grant (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Pickles (Brora Rangers).
Billy King (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Cameron Salkeld (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Colin Williamson (Brora Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Brora Rangers. Conceded by Lewis Strapp.
Attempt blocked. Ally MacDonald (Brora Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.