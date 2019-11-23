First Half ends, Elgin City 1, Alloa Athletic 0.
Elgin City v Alloa Athletic
Line-ups
Elgin
- 1McHale
- 2Cooper
- 5Bronsky
- 4McDonald
- 3Spark
- 7MacEwan
- 8Cameron
- 6Dingwall
- 11O'Keefe
- 10Sutherland
- 9Hester
Substitutes
- 12Loveland
- 14McHardy
- 15Sopel
- 16Hay
- 17Wilson
- 18Thomson
- 21Kelly
Alloa
- 41MacDonald
- 2Taggart
- 4Deas
- 5Graham
- 3DickBooked at 18mins
- 7Cawley
- 8Robertson
- 19Thomson
- 11Flannigan
- 10Trouten
- 17O'Hara
Substitutes
- 9Buchanan
- 16Gilhooley
- 20O'Donnell
- 23Gillespie
- 31Henry
- Referee:
- Scott Lambie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Brian Cameron (Elgin City).
Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Robert Thomson (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Matthew Cooper.
Attempt saved. Kevin O'Hara (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Euan Spark.
Attempt saved. Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Robbie Deas (Alloa Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Elgin City 1, Alloa Athletic 0. Rory MacEwan (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kane Hester.
Attempt missed. Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Jamie MacDonald.
Attempt saved. Brian Cameron (Elgin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kevin O'Hara (Alloa Athletic).
Booking
Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Robert Thomson (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew McDonald (Elgin City).
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Kevin O'Hara.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Jon Robertson.
Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew McDonald (Elgin City).
Attempt missed. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Kane Hester.
Attempt blocked. Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.
Attempt saved. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Kane Hester (Elgin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.