First Half ends, Inverurie Loco Works 0, Broxburn Athletic 0.
Inverurie Loco Works v Broxburn Athletic
Line-ups
Inverurie Loco Works
- 23Reid
- 2Souter
- 5Watson
- 6Broadhurst
- 3Mitchell
- 7Dingwall
- 8Hunter
- 4Burnett
- 11Stott
- 9Gauld
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 1Cook
- 14Michie
- 15Reid
- 16McLean
- 17Watt
- 18Cooper
- 19Angus
Broxburn Athletic
- 1Wallace
- 2Beesley
- 5Gavin
- 4Townsley
- 3Donaldson
- 7GrantBooked at 40mins
- 6Linton
- 8Scott
- 11Kelly
- 10Locke
- 9Miller
Substitutes
- 12Ross
- 14Binnie
- 15Gibson
- 16Nimmo
- 17Richards
- 18Hamilton
- 21Donaghue
- Referee:
- Calum Scott
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Greg Mitchell (Inverurie Loco Works).
Conor Kelly (Broxburn Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Neil Gauld (Inverurie Loco Works) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Booking
John Grant (Broxburn Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mark Souter (Inverurie Loco Works) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Grant (Broxburn Athletic).
Ryan Broadhurst (Inverurie Loco Works) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Zander Miller (Broxburn Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Calum Dingwall (Inverurie Loco Works) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Ryan Stott (Inverurie Loco Works) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Jack Beesley (Broxburn Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Eric Watson (Inverurie Loco Works).
Zander Miller (Broxburn Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Conor Kelly (Broxburn Athletic).
Eric Watson (Inverurie Loco Works) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Neil Gauld (Inverurie Loco Works).
Connor Wallace (Broxburn Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Inverurie Loco Works. Conceded by Gordon Donaldson.
Attempt blocked. Greg Mitchell (Inverurie Loco Works) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Zander Miller (Broxburn Athletic).
Eric Watson (Inverurie Loco Works) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Mark Souter (Inverurie Loco Works) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Michael Linton (Broxburn Athletic).
Neil Gauld (Inverurie Loco Works) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Andrew Hunter (Inverurie Loco Works) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Jack Beesley (Broxburn Athletic).
Mark Souter (Inverurie Loco Works) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jonny Smith (Inverurie Loco Works) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Nicholas Locke (Broxburn Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Ryan Stott (Inverurie Loco Works) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Broxburn Athletic. Conceded by Mark Souter.
Attempt missed. Nicholas Locke (Broxburn Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Conor Kelly (Broxburn Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mark Souter (Inverurie Loco Works).
Connor Wallace (Broxburn Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark Souter (Inverurie Loco Works).
Foul by Gordon Donaldson (Broxburn Athletic).
Ryan Stott (Inverurie Loco Works) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.