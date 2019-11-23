First Half ends, Edinburgh City 3, Annan Athletic 0.
Edinburgh City v Annan Athletic
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 1McAdams
- 12Wilson
- 5Balatoni
- 15Kane
- 14Crane
- 10Handling
- 8Brown
- 6Laird
- 33Harris
- 9Henderson
- 26Court
Substitutes
- 7Smith
- 11Sinclair
- 16Stewart
- 19Shepherd
- 20Newman
- 21Beveridge
- 22Henderson
Annan Athletic
- 1Smith
- 2Douglas
- 5Barr
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Ballantyne
- 11Flanagan
- 4BradleySubstituted forSonkurat 30'minutes
- 8Wilkie
- 7McLean
- 9Muir
- 10Watson
Substitutes
- 12Avci
- 14Sonkur
- 15Currie
- 16Joseph
- 17Wooding-Holt
- 18McLear
- 20Nade
- Referee:
- Duncan Williams
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Jonathan Court (Edinburgh City).
Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Alex Harris (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Aidan McAdams.
Attempt saved. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Chris Kane.
Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).
Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Ayrton Sonkur replaces Kyle Bradley.
Attempt missed. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Edinburgh City 3, Annan Athletic 0. Jonathan Court (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Blair Henderson.
Attempt missed. Aidan Wilson (Edinburgh City) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Kyle Bradley.
Goal!
Goal! Edinburgh City 2, Annan Athletic 0. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Conrad Balatoni.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Broque Watson.
Goal!
Goal! Edinburgh City 1, Annan Athletic 0. Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Daniel Handling.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Jamie Ballantyne.
Chris Kane (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic).
Foul by Chris Kane (Edinburgh City).
Tommy Muir (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
(Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
Foul by Jonathan Court (Edinburgh City).
Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Liam Brown.
Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).
Scott McLean (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Chris Smith.
Attempt saved. Conrad Balatoni (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.
Daniel Handling (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
Attempt missed. Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Blair Henderson (Edinburgh City).
Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.