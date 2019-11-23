Albion Rovers v Airdrieonians
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
Line-ups
Albion
- 1Goodfellow
- 2Lynas
- 5Krones
- 4Wharton
- 3Clarke
- 11Scally
- 8Phillips
- 6Morena
- 7Roberts
- 10Byrne
- 9East
Substitutes
- 12Osadolor
- 14See
- 15Home
- 16Breen
- 17Potts
- 18Wilson
- 19Doherty
Airdrieonians
- 1Hutton
- 2MacDonald
- 5Crighton
- 6Fordyce
- 19McCann
- 17Smith
- 12McKay
- 14Roberts
- 18Millar
- 15Carrick
- 11Roy
Substitutes
- 3Eckersley
- 4Kerr
- 8Wedderburn
- 10Hawkshaw
- 20Gallacher
- 29Cowan
- 32Reilly
- Referee:
- Kevin Graham
