Scottish Cup - Third Round
Albion15:00Airdrieonians
Venue: The Reigart Stadium, Scotland

Albion Rovers v Airdrieonians

Line-ups

Albion

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 2Lynas
  • 5Krones
  • 4Wharton
  • 3Clarke
  • 11Scally
  • 8Phillips
  • 6Morena
  • 7Roberts
  • 10Byrne
  • 9East

Substitutes

  • 12Osadolor
  • 14See
  • 15Home
  • 16Breen
  • 17Potts
  • 18Wilson
  • 19Doherty

Airdrieonians

  • 1Hutton
  • 2MacDonald
  • 5Crighton
  • 6Fordyce
  • 19McCann
  • 17Smith
  • 12McKay
  • 14Roberts
  • 18Millar
  • 15Carrick
  • 11Roy

Substitutes

  • 3Eckersley
  • 4Kerr
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 10Hawkshaw
  • 20Gallacher
  • 29Cowan
  • 32Reilly
Referee:
Kevin Graham

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd November 2019

  • Auchinleck TalbotAuchinleck Talbot1ArbroathArbroath0
  • Bonnyrigg RoseBonnyrigg Rose15:00MontroseMontrose
  • DumbartonDumbarton15:00ForfarForfar Athletic
  • East FifeEast Fife15:00BSC GlasgowBSC Glasgow
  • Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City15:00Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic
  • ElginElgin City15:00AlloaAlloa Athletic
  • Formartine UnitedFormartine United15:00East KilbrideEast Kilbride
  • Inverurie Loco WorksInverurie Loco Works15:00Broxburn AthleticBroxburn Athletic
  • MortonGreenock Morton15:00Brora RangersBrora Rangers
  • Partick ThistlePartick Thistle15:00Penicuik AthleticPenicuik Athletic
  • Queen of SthQueen of the South15:00Queen's ParkQueen's Park

