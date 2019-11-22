Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Eddie Howe's Bournemouth side have not won successive home matches since January

TEAM NEWS

Goal-shy Bournemouth must continue their attempts to improve in attack without Josh King, who sustained a hamstring injury on international duty.

In-form winger Ryan Fraser faces a fitness test, while David Brooks remains out with an ankle issue.

Wolves forward Adama Traore should be fit despite withdrawing from the Spain squad with a hamstring problem.

Morgan Gibbs-White is still receiving treatment for the back injury that has sidelined him since 24 October.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Ben Andrews: They may be near neighbours in the table, but these two have been heading in opposite directions of late.

The much-lauded win over Manchester United is Bournemouth's only one in six league outings, three of which have seen the Cherries fail to score; most unlike them.

Following a difficult start to the season, with draws and losses scattered among the early stages of continental progress, Wolves are showing the kind of form that got them into Europe.

They've not lost a league game since the home defeat by Chelsea more than two months ago. That's seven unbeaten in the top flight, and one more will match a 35-year-old top-flight club record.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "For us, this is an important game. Our last home game was great, the supporters were immense and we want to recreate that atmosphere.

"At Newcastle, I think we created the moments but we didn't take them unfortunately.

"Wolves are a very well-organised side and in good form, so we need to make sure we're at the very top of our game."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

In terms of pure footballing ability these are two very good sides and I am not thinking this game is going to be dull at all.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v WWE star Seth Rollins

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth are unbeaten in all four of their home league games against Wolves (W2, D2).

Wolves' 2-0 home victory last season was a first clean sheet in 13 meetings in all competitions.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have won just one of their past six league games (D3, L2).

They are looking to secure back-to-back Premier League home victories for the first time since January.

However, Bournemouth have lost just once in seven Premier League home fixtures, a 3-1 defeat against Manchester City on 25 August.

Eddie Howe's side could keep three successive Premier League home clean sheets for the first time.

The loss at Newcastle last time out was their first this season against a side not currently in the top five.

The Cherries have scored a league-high 67% of their Premier League goals this season in the first half.

Wolverhampton Wanderers