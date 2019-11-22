Brighton & Hove Albion v Leicester City

Leandro Trossard missed Belgium's two recent matches after rolling his ankle during training with the national side

TEAM NEWS

Brighton winger Leandro Trossard has overcome an ankle injury, while Adam Webster could come into contention after missing the defeat at Manchester United because of a similar problem.

Aaron Connolly has failed to recover in time from a groin problem and captain Lewis Dunk serves a one-match ban.

Leicester midfielder James Maddison is fit after missing England's most recent game because of a calf strain.

Jonny Evans is expected to be available despite stomach pain early in the week.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: These are exciting times for Leicester fans, with the club making their best ever start to a season and in the top two for the first time since they won the league in 2016.

Forthcoming fixtures suggest they could continue their charge as well. Following this trip to the south cost, Leicester's next four games are against sides currently in the bottom six.

Brighton have won their last three at home, but their chances may be compromised a little by absentees both up front and in defence this weekend.

However, Leandro Trossard's recovery from a recent injury on international duty is a big plus for head coach Graham Potter.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter on Leicester: "You can see why they're up there in the top area of the league, and they are where they are on merit. I've been really impressed with them.

"They have players who can hurt us and we have to be collectively good and have a good basis for how we want to defend. We're in good form at home, but you don't get anything in football for what you've done in the past."

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers: "We need to keep our focus. Football is difficult to forecast.

"I learned when I was younger, when I tried to think about how many points we will get over the next five games, that it's better to just focus on the next game."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brighton's change to a more attacking style of play under Graham Potter is working for them and they have shown they are more than capable of getting results playing that way.

There is usually one unexpected result in the Premier League each weekend, and I think this could be it.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v WWE star Seth Rollins

Since Rodgers' first match as Leicester manager on 3 March, no other player has scored more than 15 Premier League goals

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton are winless in all four Premier League meetings, conceding two goals in each of their three defeats.

However, Leicester have won just one of their last six league visits to Brighton (D2, L3).

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton are vying to win four top-flight home matches in a row for the first time.

They could win more than four of their opening 13 top-flight fixtures in a season for only the second time, after 1982-83.

The Seagulls have lost seven of their eight Premier League games against sides in the top two, including the last six in a row. The exception was a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in May 2018.

Albion's tally of 10 goals in five league matches is two more than they scored in their previous 16 top-flight fixtures.

Their past eight league goals have been scored by eight different players, including a Lucas Digne own goal.

Leicester City