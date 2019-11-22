Arsenal v Southampton

Arsenal and Southampton are both in the bottom five of the Premier League form table over the last six games

TEAM NEWS

Former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka could be recalled after he impressed for Switzerland in midweek.

Nicolas Pepe and Sead Kolasinac are among several players being assessed but Dani Ceballos remains out.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl can select from a full squad following the return of Ryan Bertrand, Cedric Soares and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Bertrand has served a three-game ban, with Cedric and Hojbjerg fit after missing out against Everton.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: Tottenham's decision to sack Mauricio Pochettino surely sharpens the focus on Unai Emery's struggles up the road. Okay, he's only been in situ for 18 months but Arsenal's form is so poor that the gap to the top four is already eight points. The rumblings of discontent are getting louder.

On paper, this game is opportune. Southampton have the worst defensive record in the Premier League and have collected just one point from the last 21 available. Ralph Hasenhuttl is another facing the heat but his rescue act of last season should buy him some time.

I'm not sure Emery has that luxury. A must win? Probably.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery: "Every team is difficult in the Premier League. They [Southampton] need points and are playing better away from home. I think they will be very motivated but we need to impose and show our gameplan."

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "We know that we only have a chance to defeat them if we are very well balanced and if we get back to the basic fundamentals of our game, what made it different at the beginning of the season when we won away.

"We need to see a good trigger after losing the ball, good momentum when we go to fight to win it back again immediately. This is something we were working on during the last two weeks and especially with the players that have been here."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I think Arsenal will win this game easily enough because of their firepower and the fact Southampton are in a mess.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal are unbeaten in 24 top-flight home meetings since a 1-0 defeat in November 1987 (W18, D6).

Southampton have played more Premier League away games against Arsenal without winning than any other side has versus a particular opponent (D5, L15).

Ralph Hasenhuttl's first victory as Southampton manager was 3-2 at home to Arsenal last December.

Arsenal

Arsenal are winless in their last four Premier League games (D2, L2).

They are unbeaten in seven home league games but have won only three of those matches.

The Gunners have 17 points from their opening 12 league fixtures, which is seven fewer than this stage of last season.

Arsenal have a negative goal difference (-1) after 12 fixtures for the first time since the 1982-83 campaign.

They have won 35 of their past 36 home league matches against sides starting the day in the relegation zone.

November is statistically their worst month for defeats during the Premier League era, suffering 34 losses.

They have 87 points form Unai Emery's first 50 league games, one fewer than Arsene Wenger's final 50 matches.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored eight league goals, as many as the rest of the Arsenal squad combined.

Southampton