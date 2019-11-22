Watford v Burnley

Watford's Gerard Deulofeu is looking to score in three consecutive Premier League games for the first time.

TEAM NEWS

Watford captain Troy Deeney could play for the first time since knee surgery in August.

Christian Kabasele is suspended, while Watford's lengthy injury list includes Roberto Pereyra and Danny Welbeck.

Burnley's Chris Wood is available despite missing New Zealand's match against Lithuania on an artificial pitch due to his prior hamstring problems.

Matej Vydra, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Danny Drinkwater remain out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@chriswisey: It has been a good week for the Burnley boys on England duty. The quickly-improving Dwight McNeil was involved again for the Under 21 side, while Nick Pope became only the second Clarets goalkeeper to play a competitive match for England. The first? Colin McDonald, who wore the jersey for his country in the 1958 World Cup.

It's over seven years since Sean Dyche left Watford. That was the first of 10 managerial changes that have since taken place at Vicarage Road.

The constant switching has served Watford surprisingly well, and they might just be finding their feet again after Quique Sanchez Flores' return. We could see Troy Deeney this weekend for the first time in three months too, which will give the Hornets more than a fighting chance of getting out of the bottom three.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Watford head coach Quique Sanchez Flores on Burnley: "This is a really good team, the kind of team that is a good example for all of us because they have been working together for a long time, they have their philosophy, simple but really tough, really good and it's a really uncomfortable opponent.

"We know they're strong, they like contact. Their two strikers are very strong and very dangerous from crosses and they are defending like a team really well."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on Watford: "I think everyone is a little bit surprised by their start, they are still a good side and sometimes these things can happen in the Premier League.

"They've got that first win, but that doesn't guarantee the next one, and we go there in good shape. We came out of a tough run of results last time out with a big win and our performances have been pretty strong."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Will the Hornets follow up their win at Carrow Road with their first home success of the campaign? Yes, I think so. The Watford players will be looking forward to it.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v WWE star Seth Rollins

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford lost three of their first four Premier League matches against Burnley but were unbeaten in both clashes last season, winning one and drawing one.

Burnley have lost just one of their last five away league games against Watford, winning one and drawing three.

Watford

Watford could go 11 consecutive home league games without winning for the first time in their history.

They have kept three clean sheets in five league games, having managed none in their previous 19.

Watford could win back-to-back league games for the first time since February.

A Hornets victory would be their 100th in the top flight.

Watford and Norwich are the two sides yet to win at home in the Premier League this season.

After a run of 10 games and 26 shots without a Premier League goal, Gerard Deulofeu has scored with two of his last four attempts.

Burnley