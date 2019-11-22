Manchester City v Chelsea

Tammy Abraham is the second youngest player to reach double figures for Premier League goals for Chelsea after Arjen Robben

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson returned to training on Thursday following a muscular problem and will face Chelsea.

City will definitely be without Bernardo Silva due to suspension.

Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi is unlikely to face City due to a hamstring problem but Jorginho returns after suspension.

Christian Pulisic is back in training following a hip injury and could feature.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Manchester City go into this game in their lowest league position in 14 months. They know all too well that, should they lose, they might find themselves 12 points adrift of the top, and would be four points behind Chelsea.

Having said that, Chelsea were thumped 6-0 on their last visit to the Etihad Stadium - their heaviest Premier League defeat.

It's hard to see that being repeated as Frank Lampard looks to take their sequence of league wins to seven, and their run of away wins in all competitions to eight - that would be a club record.

It's a game which, like a politician at the hustings, promises much.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "I know from all over the world that the Premier League is done. It's happened so we'll try again next season.

"Now we have two options - give up or not give up. We are not going to win, maybe, but we are not going to give up. I think the way we played at Anfield and lately, we showed we're not going to give up."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

There won't be a repeat of the scoreline from last season, when City won 6-0, but I am still expecting Pep Guardiola's side to win.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v WWE star Seth Rollins

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won five of the past six meetings in all competitions, keeping five clean sheets in the process.

Chelsea have lost three of their last four Premier League away games against City.

That run includes last season's 6-0 reverse in the corresponding fixture - Chelsea's biggest defeat in the Premier League.

Manchester City

City's three league defeats from their opening 12 matches is as many as Pep Guardiola had at this stage of a season in his previous 10 top-flight managerial campaigns combined (W95, D22, L3).

Their three defeats is just one fewer than in the whole of 2018-19, and one more than they did in 2017-18.

City are one win shy of 400 in the Premier League.

Kevin de Bruyne's nine Premier League assists this season is five more than any other player.

Sergio Aguero has scored 10 Premier League goals against Chelsea, more than any other player in the competition's history.

The Argentine has netted eight goals in his last six games against the Blues, including a hat-trick in the corresponding fixture last season.

Chelsea