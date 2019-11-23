Celtic v Livingston
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|12
|10
|1
|1
|36
|7
|29
|31
|2
|Rangers
|12
|10
|1
|1
|35
|7
|28
|31
|3
|Aberdeen
|13
|7
|3
|3
|20
|15
|5
|24
|4
|Motherwell
|13
|7
|1
|5
|20
|19
|1
|22
|5
|Kilmarnock
|13
|5
|3
|5
|12
|15
|-3
|18
|6
|Ross County
|13
|3
|5
|5
|15
|28
|-13
|14
|7
|Livingston
|13
|3
|4
|6
|16
|19
|-3
|13
|8
|Hibernian
|12
|2
|6
|4
|16
|23
|-7
|12
|9
|Hearts
|12
|2
|5
|5
|15
|17
|-2
|11
|10
|Hamilton
|13
|2
|5
|6
|14
|24
|-10
|11
|11
|St Johnstone
|12
|2
|4
|6
|12
|28
|-16
|10
|12
|St Mirren
|12
|2
|2
|8
|7
|16
|-9
|8