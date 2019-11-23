League One
Rochdale15:00Portsmouth
Venue: Crown Oil Arena

Rochdale v Portsmouth

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wycombe17106127141336
2Ipswich15103225101533
3Coventry177822219329
4Peterborough1784539231628
5Blackpool177732419528
6Rotherham1683525131227
7Oxford Utd1675433191426
8Fleetwood158252719826
9Sunderland157442216625
10Bristol Rovers167451919025
11Shrewsbury166641315-224
12Doncaster146532416823
13Portsmouth155642016421
14Gillingham175662120121
15Burton145541815320
16Rochdale185492130-919
17Lincoln City175391822-418
18Tranmere164482030-1016
19Accrington173681727-1015
20Wimbledon1734102028-813
21MK Dons1741121326-1313
22Southend1712141748-315
23Bolton14347829-211
