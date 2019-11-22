Luton Town v Leeds United
Luton Town are likely to be without Chelsea loanee midfielder Izzy Brown as he struggles to recover from a hamstring injury to face his old club.
Striker Danny Hylton is yet to feature this season after knee surgery, and is expected to miss out once again for Graeme Jones' 21st-placed side.
Leeds captain Liam Cooper was omitted for Scotland after a groin problem but could return for his club.
Northern Ireland international Stuart Dallas may also figure despite a knock.
Match facts
- Luton Town have won one of their last nine league matches against Leeds United - including a 5-1 hammering at Kenilworth Road in October 2006.
- Leeds won on their last visit to Kenilworth Road, in the League Cup in 2016, but have not won in three league visits since December 1992, 2-0, in their top-flight title-winning campaign.
- Luton have lost four consecutive league matches, their worst run since March-April 2015, when the Hatters lost seven League Two games in a row.
- After winning their first four away league games of the season, Leeds have now not won in four away league games (D2 L2).
- Luton have given the most minutes to English players in the Championship this season (12,161).
- Leeds have conceded the fewest goals from open play in the Championship this season (4). Opponents Luton have conceded the joint most (25).