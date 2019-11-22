Luton Town v Leeds United

Leeds captain Liam Cooper missed out for Scotland in the international break with a groin injury

Luton Town are likely to be without Chelsea loanee midfielder Izzy Brown as he struggles to recover from a hamstring injury to face his old club.

Striker Danny Hylton is yet to feature this season after knee surgery, and is expected to miss out once again for Graeme Jones' 21st-placed side.

Northern Ireland international Stuart Dallas may also figure despite a knock.

Match facts