Charlton Athletic v Cardiff City

Neil Harris joined Cardiff after leaving Millwall, where he spent four and a half years in charge, last month

Neil Harris takes charge of Cardiff for the first time after being appointed on 16 November, replacing Neil Warnock.

The Bluebirds will have captain Sean Morrison available for the trip to The Valley with the centre-back having recovered from a broken wrist.

Midfielder Joe Ralls (groin) and striker Robert Glatzel (hamstring) are doubts, while Danny Ward is suspended.

Charlton striker Lyle Taylor, who has been out with a knee injury since September, is "touch and go" to return.

Addicks boss Lee Bowyer says he may not be able to field seven substitutes, with a number of senior players ruled out.

Darren Pratley is suspended and fellow midfielders Sam Field and Jonny Williams both have knee injuries.

Goalkeeper Ben Amos (finger), defender Lewis Page (Achilles), midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey (hamstring) and striker Tomer Hemed are also sidelined

Teenage midfielder Albie Morgan has been recalled from a loan spell at National League side Ebbsfleet United to bolster the squad.

Match facts