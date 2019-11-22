Championship
Charlton12:30Cardiff
Venue: The Valley

Charlton Athletic v Cardiff City

Neil Harris on the sidelines
Neil Harris joined Cardiff after leaving Millwall, where he spent four and a half years in charge, last month
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Neil Harris takes charge of Cardiff for the first time after being appointed on 16 November, replacing Neil Warnock.

The Bluebirds will have captain Sean Morrison available for the trip to The Valley with the centre-back having recovered from a broken wrist.

Midfielder Joe Ralls (groin) and striker Robert Glatzel (hamstring) are doubts, while Danny Ward is suspended.

Charlton striker Lyle Taylor, who has been out with a knee injury since September, is "touch and go" to return.

Addicks boss Lee Bowyer says he may not be able to field seven substitutes, with a number of senior players ruled out.

Darren Pratley is suspended and fellow midfielders Sam Field and Jonny Williams both have knee injuries.

Goalkeeper Ben Amos (finger), defender Lewis Page (Achilles), midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey (hamstring) and striker Tomer Hemed are also sidelined

Teenage midfielder Albie Morgan has been recalled from a loan spell at National League side Ebbsfleet United to bolster the squad.

Match facts

  • Cardiff City and Charlton Athletic have not met since a goalless Championship draw in February 2016.
  • Charlton have lost just one of their last 11 home league games against Cardiff - a 4-1 defeat in March 1985.
  • Cardiff have won just two of their last 26 away league visits to London.
  • Charlton have not lost three consecutive league matches since March 2018.
  • Charlton's Chuks Aneke, who has made 11 appearances as a substitute this season, has played more times in the Championship this season without starting a match than any other player.

Saturday 23rd November 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom1696129171233
2Preston1694331171431
3Leeds169432191231
4Swansea168532216629
5Nottm Forest158432013728
6Bristol City167722521428
7Fulham167542417726
8Sheff Wed167452114725
9Brentford167362113824
10QPR167362630-424
11Charlton166462219322
12Hull166462321222
13Birmingham167181621-522
14Cardiff165652323021
15Millwall165651922-321
16Derby165651821-321
17Reading155371920-118
18Blackburn165382024-418
19Huddersfield164481824-616
20Wigan164391324-1115
21Luton1642102230-814
22Middlesbrough162771321-813
23Stoke1632111729-1211
24Barnsley161691633-179
Top Stories

