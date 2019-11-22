Championship
Huddersfield15:00Birmingham
Venue: John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town v Birmingham City

Birmingham City top scorer Lukas Jutkiewicz scored on his last trip to Huddersfield with Blues in February 2018, in the fourth round of the FA Cup
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Huddersfield Town are expected to bring in Jan Gorenc Stankovic to replace fellow defender Tommy Elphick for the visit of Birmingham City.

Stankovic came on for Elphick when he suffered a knee ligament injury in the 3-1 loss at Preston, while striker Fraizer Campbell (hamstring) and left-back Jaden Brown (ankle) are doubts.

Blues captain Harlee Dean serves the second game of a three-match ban.

Midfielder Gary Gardner (knee) is also still out after a month-long lay-off.

Huddersfield, who have Jonathan Hogg available again after a one-game ban, start the game in 19th placed, six points behind 13th-placed Blues, who have lost their last two games.

The Terriers' defeat at Deepdale prior to the international break was their first defeat in eight matches.

Match facts

  • Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City last met in the FA Cup fourth round in February 2018, when the then Premier League Terriers won 4-1 in extra time in the replay at St Andrew's, after both games had ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.
  • Blues are unbeaten in nine away league visits to Huddersfield since losing 3-0 under Trevor Francis in October 1996.
  • Huddersfield have not won consecutive home league matches since beating Manchester United and West Bromwich Albion in Oct/Nov 2017.
  • Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Blues have lost more away Championship matches than any other team (30).
  • Huddersfield are the only team still yet to score via a corner in the Championship this season.
  • Birmingham have only scored twice in open play in their eight away Championship games.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom1696129171233
2Preston1694331171431
3Leeds169432191231
4Swansea168532216629
5Nottm Forest158432013728
6Bristol City167722521428
7Fulham167542417726
8Sheff Wed167452114725
9Brentford167362113824
10QPR167362630-424
11Charlton166462219322
12Hull166462321222
13Birmingham167181621-522
14Cardiff165652323021
15Millwall165651922-321
16Derby165651821-321
17Reading155371920-118
18Blackburn165382024-418
19Huddersfield164481824-616
20Wigan164391324-1115
21Luton1642102230-814
22Middlesbrough162771321-813
23Stoke1632111729-1211
24Barnsley161691633-179
View full Championship table

