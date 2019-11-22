West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield Wednesday
West Brom take on Sheffield Wednesday minus midfielders Jake Livermore and Romaine Sawyers, whose bookings in the 1-0 win at Hull took both to five - and earned them an automatic one-game ban.
Owls old boy Chris Brunt, Gareth Barry, Rekeem Harper and Filip Krovinovic are all in contention to plug the two gaps.
Wednesday manager Garry Monk has a fully-fit squad to choose from to face the Championship leaders.
Midfielder Massimo Luongo is available after missing three league matches.
The Owls have not won in three games since Luongo limped out of the 1-0 home victory over Stoke on 22 October, in which he scored the winner, and have dropped from third to eighth in the table, now eight points behind table-topping Albion.
Kosovo striker Atdhe Nuhiu and Scotland defender Liam Palmer, though, are fit to play following international duty.
Barry, Brunt, Kieran Gibbs and Chris Willock all stepped up their match fitness in the Baggies reserves' 4-0 Central League Cup midweek win over Port Vale, while Albion also have the option of redeploying Ahmed Hegazi or Semi Ajayi.
Match facts
- West Bromwich Albion are unbeaten in six league matches against Sheffield Wednesday since a 1-0 home defeat in April 2007.
- Sheffield Wednesday's seven league wins this season have been against teams currently in the bottom eight in the division.
- Only Cardiff City have had more goals from substitutes in the Championship this season (8) than West Brom (6).
- Wednesday boss Garry Monk's two previous managerial visits to The Hawthorns have both ended in defeat - with Swansea in February 2015 and Birmingham City in March 2019.
- Albion midfielder Romaine Sawyers has been involved in 814 open-play sequences in the Championship this season - more than any other player.