West Bromwich Albion v Sheffield Wednesday

West Bromwich Albion's longest serving player Chris Brunt has made 414 appearances since joining the Baggies from Sheffield Wednesday in August 2007

West Brom take on Sheffield Wednesday minus midfielders Jake Livermore and Romaine Sawyers, whose bookings in the 1-0 win at Hull took both to five - and earned them an automatic one-game ban.

Owls old boy Chris Brunt, Gareth Barry, Rekeem Harper and Filip Krovinovic are all in contention to plug the two gaps.

Wednesday manager Garry Monk has a fully-fit squad to choose from to face the Championship leaders.

Midfielder Massimo Luongo is available after missing three league matches.

The Owls have not won in three games since Luongo limped out of the 1-0 home victory over Stoke on 22 October, in which he scored the winner, and have dropped from third to eighth in the table, now eight points behind table-topping Albion.

Kosovo striker Atdhe Nuhiu and Scotland defender Liam Palmer, though, are fit to play following international duty.

Barry, Brunt, Kieran Gibbs and Chris Willock all stepped up their match fitness in the Baggies reserves' 4-0 Central League Cup midweek win over Port Vale, while Albion also have the option of redeploying Ahmed Hegazi or Semi Ajayi.

Match facts