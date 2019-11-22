Championship
Bristol City15:00Nottm Forest
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Nottingham Forest

Nathan Baker
Nathan Baker will make his 100th Bristol City appearance if he features against Nottingham Forest
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Bristol City have striker Famara Diedhiou available to face Nottingham Forest after serving a three-game ban.

Korey Smith is closing in on a return after seven months out with a foot injury, while Jack Hunt is fit after a hamstring problem, but Jay DaSilva and Benik Afobe remain long-term absentees.

Forest may have experienced defender Michael Dawson back after missing almost two months with a calf injury.

Carl Jenkinson could feature but Yohan Benalouane and Alfa Semedo are doubts.

Match facts

  • Bristol City have won six of their last nine league games against Nottingham Forest.
  • Nottingham Forest are winless in six league visits to Bristol City, since a 3-2 win in April 2011.
  • City have only lost one of their last 16 matches in all competitions.
  • Forest have won five of their last nine away league games, as many as in their previous 38 away matches.
  • Five of City's last seven home Championship goals have been headers, from four different players (Kasey Palmer, Tommy Rowe, Famara Diedhiou and Pedro Pereira).
  • Forest's Lewis Grabban is looking to score in three consecutive Championship appearances for the first time since December 2018.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd November 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom1696129171233
2Preston1694331171431
3Leeds169432191231
4Swansea168532216629
5Nottm Forest158432013728
6Bristol City167722521428
7Fulham167542417726
8Sheff Wed167452114725
9Brentford167362113824
10QPR167362630-424
11Charlton166462219322
12Hull166462321222
13Birmingham167181621-522
14Cardiff165652323021
15Millwall165651922-321
16Derby165651821-321
17Reading155371920-118
18Blackburn165382024-418
19Huddersfield164481824-616
20Wigan164391324-1115
21Luton1642102230-814
22Middlesbrough162771321-813
23Stoke1632111729-1211
24Barnsley161691633-179
View full Championship table

