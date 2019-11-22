Bristol City v Nottingham Forest
Bristol City have striker Famara Diedhiou available to face Nottingham Forest after serving a three-game ban.
Korey Smith is closing in on a return after seven months out with a foot injury, while Jack Hunt is fit after a hamstring problem, but Jay DaSilva and Benik Afobe remain long-term absentees.
Forest may have experienced defender Michael Dawson back after missing almost two months with a calf injury.
Carl Jenkinson could feature but Yohan Benalouane and Alfa Semedo are doubts.
Match facts
- Bristol City have won six of their last nine league games against Nottingham Forest.
- Nottingham Forest are winless in six league visits to Bristol City, since a 3-2 win in April 2011.
- City have only lost one of their last 16 matches in all competitions.
- Forest have won five of their last nine away league games, as many as in their previous 38 away matches.
- Five of City's last seven home Championship goals have been headers, from four different players (Kasey Palmer, Tommy Rowe, Famara Diedhiou and Pedro Pereira).
- Forest's Lewis Grabban is looking to score in three consecutive Championship appearances for the first time since December 2018.