Brentford v Reading
Brentford are set to welcome back winger Said Benrahma from injury, but defender Julian Jeanvier and midfielder Christian Norgaard are suspended.
Joel Valencia (shoulder) has joined fellow winger Sergi Canos and striker Nikos Karelis, who both have long-term knee injuries, on the sidelines.
Reading could have loanee Lucas Boye back for their trip to Brentford, after the winger has returned to fitness.
Lucas Joao and Jordan Obita are still recovering from injuries.
Reading manager Mark Bowen told BBC Radio Berkshire:
"You take a sense of pride in what we've done to begin with, but I've been in the game long enough to know if you rest on that you can fall flat on your face.
"If we don't continue to pick up points in the next three to four games, we're back to square one.
"We've got to make sure our mentality's right, myself included, to make sure you don't get too far ahead of yourself and give yourself every chance.
"We're a team with a lot of talent to win a game against a side like Brentford, but we have to make sure we make life uncomfortable for teams to play against us as well."
Match facts
- Brentford are unbeaten in three home league matches against Reading since a 3-1 defeat in August 2015 under Marinus Dijkhuizen.
- Reading midfielder John Swift has created 50 chances in the Championship this season - 13 more than any other player. He has also registered six assists, the same as Niclas Eliasson and Matheus Pereira.
- Brentford have won more Championship points in their past five games (12) than any other side in the division.
- Reading manager Mark Bowen has won 10 points in his four league games in charge - two more than they won in their first 11 matches of the season (8).
- Brentford have given the fewest minutes to English players in the Championship this season (3,952).